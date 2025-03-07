Friday, March 07, 2025 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SIP ticket size of women investors 22% higher than men, shows data

PhonePe Wealth said it analysed the investment patterns of 100,000 women investors from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, to understand their mutual fund (MF) investment trends

Abhishek Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Women investors' average systematic investment plan (SIP) ticket size at Rs 1,300 is 22 per cent higher than the amount invested by men, according to a PhonePe Wealth report. In the case of lumpsum investors, the average investment is 45 per cent higher for women investors.
 
"Our data shows that women investors are both participating and actively investing," said Nilesh D Naik, head of investment products, Share.Market (PhonePe Wealth).
 
PhonePe Wealth said it analysed the investment patterns of 100,000 women investors from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, to understand their mutual fund (MF) investment trends.
 
The study also found that 90 per cent of women investors begin their MF journey on the platform through SIPs.
 
 
Approximately 72 per cent of women investors come from B30 (Beyond Top 30) cities, highlighting the increasing reach of MFs beyond major metros. Cities like Varanasi, Ranchi, Dehradun, Guwahati, and Vadodara are seeing growing participation from women investors, reinforcing their involvement in wealth creation, the report said.
 

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

