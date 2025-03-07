Friday, March 07, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Looking to boost transparency, including on board conflicts: Sebi chief

Looking to boost transparency, including on board conflicts: Sebi chief

Last week, veteran finance ministry bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey replaced Madhabi Puri Buch as the chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, SEBI Chairman

Mumbai: New SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey arrives to take charge at SEBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator will improve transparency in its functioning, including revealing any conflicts of interest of its board members, as a way to build trust, Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday. 
Last week, veteran finance ministry bureaucrat Pandey replaced Madhabi Puri Buch as the chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). 
Buch, who helmed SEBI for three years, came under attack towards the end of her term after the now-shuttered Hindenburg Research alleged conflict of interest in the regulator's investigations into the Adani group because of her previous investments. 
Both Buch and the Adani group denied the allegations. 
 
"We will be coming forward with our own plan to further transparently reveal these conflicts of interest, etc. for the public," Pandey said in his first public speech since taking over as SEBI chief. 

Also Read

Nestlé India

Sebi warns Nestle India over breach of insider trading regulations

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to disclose conflict of interest in board, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

money, invest, funds

Knowledge Realty posts Rs 1,632 cr NOI in H1 FY25, set to be largest REIT

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

CitiCorp resolves issue with Sebi; India's 1st index fund completes 25 yrs

Sebi

Sattva Group, Blackstone-backed trust files for ₹6,200 cr REIT public issue

He did not specifically refer to any individual's conflict of interest. 
SEBI is "conscious of the need to create an inclusive environment" for foreign capital and will engage with portfolio investors and alternative investment funds to address their difficulties and further rationalise regulations, he said. 
Speaking at an event organised by Moneycontrol, an Indian financial news website, in Mumbai, Pandey said that the presence of long-term foreign capital would further support infrastructure growth, innovation, and development. 
Foreign investors have sold Indian shares worth more than $27 billion since September 2024, pushing the benchmark Nifty 50 down 15% from its record high. 
"As we intend to grow in the speed that we are aspiring, we need to have both domestic and foreign capital to support the growth momentum," Pandey said.

More From This Section

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat after 2-day rally; RIL gains 3%, Zomato sheds 4%

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock freezes 5% upper circuit; up 245% in 1 year

dividend yield

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: BEL, Hudco, 7 others to go ex-date next week

Hexaware technologies

Hexaware Tech tumbles 7% after reporting December quarter results; Details

Investors react as they watch the stock prices on a digital screen, at BSE building in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Sensex surges 1,921.15 pts to end at 38,014.62; Nifty zooms past 11,200 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew

DLF, Doms, KPIT: 5 stocks ideas to gift your beloved this Women's Day

Topics : SEBI Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon