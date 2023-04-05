Smallcap index outperforms for 2nd straight day; 24 stocks hit 52-week high

Shares of smallcap companies continued their upward movement for the second straight trading session, with S&P BSE Smallcap index outperforming the S&P BSE Sensex on Wednesday.At 03:10 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the top gainer among broader indices, was up 1.01 per cent, as compared to 0.97 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past four trading days, BSE smallcap index rallied 5.3 per cent, as against 3.6 per cent rise in the benchmark index.Total 24 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index hit a 52-week high, while 23 stocks were locked in upper circuit on the BSE. The list include Atul Auto, KEI Industries, Apar Industries, AIA Engineering, Pricol, Neuland Laboratories, SML Isuzu, Vardhman Special Steels and Universal Cables.Shares of SML Isuzu and Atul Auto rallied up to 30 per cent in the past two trading days. The stocks hit their respective 52-week highs in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on reporting healthy March auto sales numbers.SML Isuzu surged 8 per cent to Rs 954.95 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday, zooming 30 per cent in over last two sessions. The stock of the commercial vehicles company surpassed its previous high of Rs 887.80, touched on October 7, 2022. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1 per cent during the same period.The company reported a 59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in total sales at 2,169 units in March 2023. It had sold total 1,363 units in March 2022.Shares of Atul Auto soared 8.4 per cent to Rs 401 today, surpassing its previous high of Rs 397.70, touched on February 17, 2023. In the past two trading days, the stock has rallied 28 per cent after the three-wheeler maker reported a sharp surge in total monthly sales.Shares of Pricol jumped 5 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 228.60 in intra-day trade today due to heavy volumes. In the past 10 trading days, the stock of the auto components & equipments company has zoomed 30 per cent. Today, it surpassed its previous high of Rs 219, touched on February 17, 2023.The average trading volumes on the counter jumped three-fold. A combined 2.7 million shares, representing 2 per cent of total equity of Pricol, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.