BSE Smallcap index slips 2%; Symphony, Quess among 25 stocks at 52-week low

BSE Smallcap index slips 2%; Symphony, Quess among 25 stocks at 52-week low

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the BSE smallcap index has underperformed the market by falling 5%, as against 3% decline in midcap index and 3% rise in the BSE Sensex.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Shares of smallcap companies were under pressure with the BSE Smallcap index falling nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid a sharp correction in equities. 
 
The smallcap index fell 1.7 per cent to 52,445 on the BSE in intra-day trade. At 09:41 AM; BSE Smallcap index, the top loser among broader indices, was down 1.4 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Midcap and BSE Sensex were down 0.90 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the smallcap index has underperformed the market by falling 5 per cent, as against 3 per cent decline in midcap. However, the BSE Sensex was up 3 per cent so far in the year.
 
 
A total of 25 stocks including Symphony, Quess Corp, Route Mobile, eMudhra, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Aurionpro Solutions, Praj Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Jai Balaji Industries and Marksans Pharma hit their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade.
 
Wockhardt, Caplin Point Laboratories, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Themis Medicare, Indoco Remedies, Natco Pharma, Alivus Life Sciences and Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals from the pharmaceuticals were down between 4 per cent and 8 per cent. On Thursday (US time), the US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 100 per cent tariff on any branded or patented drug imports. 

"President Trump’s tantrums with tariffs are resuming with new tariffs on patented and branded drugs. India being an exporter of generic drugs is unlikely to be impacted by this. But perhaps the president’s next target can be the generic drugs. This decision may have a sentimental impact on pharmaceutical stocks,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
 
Meanwhile, PC Jeweller, Carysil, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Shankara Building Products, Parsvnath Developers, Dreamfolks Services, Paradeep Phosphates and Zuari Agro Chemicals among others from the BSE Smallcap index were down in the range of 5 per cent to 10 per cent. 
 
Trump is now moving from country-specific tariffs to product-specific tariffs. Higher tariffs on trucks, upholstered furniture etc. indicates that the Trump administration’s weaponisation of tariffs may continue till US inflation spikes forcing a rethink of this policy, said Dr V K Vijaykumar.
 
On the flows front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the fourth consecutive session on September 25, offloading equities worth ₹4,995 crore, while DIIs absorbed the selling with net purchases of over ₹5,000 crore.
 
The sustained FII selling may keep the market under pressure. Investors can utilise dips to slowly accumulate high quality stocks, particularly those that are driven by domestic consumption, added Dr. VK Vijayakumar.
 

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

