Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Smallcap stock rises 3% as board to consider stock split on Sept 4

Smallcap stock rises 3% as board to consider stock split on Sept 4

Rolex Rings shares rose 3.1 per cent on Tuesday and registered an intra-day high at ₹1,429.15 per share on BSE, as the board meets on 4 September 2025 to consider a stock split

trading, market, stocks

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rolex Rings shares rose 3.1 per cent on Tuesday and registered an intra-day high at ₹1,429.15 per share on BSE. At 11:00 AM, Rolex Rings' share price was trading 1.54 per cent higher at ₹1,407 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.43 per cent at 80,709.18.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,839.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,788.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,170.
 
In one year, Rolex Rings shares have lost 43.5 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.6 per cent.

Why were Rolex Rings shares in demand? 

The northward movement in the stock came after the company announced that its board will consider a stock split in a meeting scheduled on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
 
 
“We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, to consider the proposal of sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company, subject to approval of members of the company,” the filing read. 

Also Read

Cement

Star Cement hits record high, stock zooms 44% in 2 months; here's why

real estate, realty firms

Puravankara shares zoom 7% as arm bags Malabar Hill redevelopment project

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Inox Wind shares rise 3% after management raises Ebitda margin guidance

investing, investment, markets, trading

Syrma SGS shares gain 3% on forming JV with Italy's Elemaster; details here

CEAT Tyres

Ceat shares rise 4% after Camso acquisition with $171 mn investment

 
The details of the stock split will be disclosed after the meeting.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

What is a stock split?

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by dividing each existing share into multiple shares. While the number of shares increases, the total market value of the company remains the same, and thus the value of each individual share decreases proportionally.
 
In Q1, the company reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹49.15 crore, as compared to ₹49.9 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹291.5 crore as compared to ₹310.7 crore a year ago.
 
The company's total expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹239.2 crore, as compared to ₹249.4 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).  Meanwhile, total income stood at ₹307.1 crore, as against ₹316 crore Y-o-Y.
 
Based at Rajkot(Gujarat), India, Rolex Rings manufactures forged and machined components in India. It is also develops customised automotive components as well as bearing rings for a huge base of clientele spread across the globe. Rolex has garnered a wealth of expertise in manufacturing transmission components, engine components, chassis components, exhaust system components, and bearing rings.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty above 24,700; all sectors in green; Sugar stocks shine

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Stocks to Watch today: Ceat, BEL, United Breweries, UPL, IGL, NMDC

sugarcane juice, ethanol

Balrampur, Rajshree zoom up to 20%; why sugar stocks are sweetening?

Corporate earnings

India Inc's earnings depend on global growth; DII flows at risk: Nuvama

market, stock trading, trading

This microcap stock hit 20% upper circuit on bagging order from JSW Steel

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Rolex Rings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon