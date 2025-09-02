Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India Inc's earnings depend on global growth; DII flows at risk: Nuvama

India Inc's earnings depend on global growth; DII flows at risk: Nuvama

There is a risk to sustenance of DII flows itself as they lag-rather than lead-market movements. Weak one-year trailing returns could be a meaningful deterrent for domestic investors, the report said.

Corporate earnings

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An overall improvement in India Inc's earnings report card depends on how events at the global level shape up amid tepid domestic demand, suggests a recent note by Nuvama Institutional Equities authored by Prateek Parekh.
 
Profit margins for corporate India are currently 'very elevated', Parekh said, with limited room for expansion. Drilling down, while top-line growth has been stuck in single digits for more than two years now, he believes, there has been a change in internals. 
 
In fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), top-line slowdown was essentially owing to external weakness, Nuvama said, while the domestic cyclical part of the economy—Autos, Real Estate, Credit, and Industrials—was buoyant. However, in FY25 weakness in domestic growth led the slowdown while exports stabilised at low levels. 
 
 
While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the benchmark rate by 100 basis points (bp) on aggregate, Nuvama believes that they are shallow to revive domestic demand. In fact, transmission of rate cuts to bond markets has not happened and real rates are still quite elevated.  
 

Also Read

stock markets, trading, tariffs

Tariff woes abate; GST reforms next growth leg: Emkay Global Financial

Pension

European bonds face volatility as Dutch pension reform nears €2 trn mark

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

August Slump: Over 2,300 stocks in red, market breadth hits six-month low

DIIs equity inflows August 2025, domestic institutional investors buying streak, mutual fund equity investments, SIP flows record July 2025, retail investors shift to equities, FPIs outflow India 2025

₹11.4 trillion and counting, DII buying streak continues for 25th month

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Markets underestimating turn in growth cycle, says Morgan Stanley

 
Furthermore, government’s GST reforms and income tax cuts are welcome and could spur some pockets of consumption, but they are likely to happen in the backdrop of fiscal consolidation. 
 
This, Nuvama believes, shall result in only limited aggregate demand multipliers given household incomes are weak and corporates are pruning capex. 
 
"Nearly two–thirds of BSE 500’s top-line growth is directly or indirectly influenced by global growth through trade and prices. It is no coincidence that India’s top line and exports growth have a very strong correlation. In the past, all recovery cycles have been export-led. The domestic factors-led decoupling of India’s earnings seems largely behind. India’s earnings prospects now will depend on global growth," Parekh wrote.
 
Valuations and flows
 
Emerging market (EM) valuations, Nuvama said, are now one-standard deviation (1-SD) expensive. With tariff revisions behind, Nuvama said the US dollar is now stabilizing and the Fed’s actions shall determine EM flows going ahead. 
 
Even on the flows front, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs), Nuvama said, are setting the marginal price. This is essentially because the strong domestic institutional investor (DII) flows are being offset with large supply from promoters as well as corporates.  
 
"Furthermore, there is a risk to sustenance of DII flows itself as they lag—rather than lead—market movements. Weak one-year trailing returns could be a meaningful deterrent for domestic investors,” Nuvama cautions. 
 
 
Meanwhile, during past episodes of narrowing US CAD (current account deficit), the markets, according to the report, corrected during initial rate cuts and bottomed only after equity correction cheapened valuations; and US 10-year yield fell 150–200bp. 
 
"Today, valuations are still high and while the Fed has hinted at easing, yields remain quite elevated (despite 2024’s 100bp cut). Perhaps, a quantitative easing (QE) is needed to lower rates given the large UST (US treasury) supply. That said, during the past downturns, the Fed did not face the inflation dilemma. Any delay by the Fed could weigh on EMs’ (including India) capital flows," Parekh wrote.
 
With earnings at an inflection point, Nuvama maintains a defensive bias as a portfolio strategy and prefers large-caps over small-and mid-caps (SMIDs). Their key overweight sectors include Consumer, Telecom, Internet, Cement, IT, Pharma, Chemicals, while BFSI, Industrials, Power, Autos are among their key underweight sectors.
 

More From This Section

market, stock trading, trading

This microcap stock hit 20% upper circuit on bagging order from JSW Steel

Japanese Auto Sector

Auto sector mixed; Maruti, M&M top MOFSL bets as GST decision looms

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 24,700; RIL gains 2%, Eternal up 1%; IT, Auto dip

CEAT Tyres

Ceat shares rise 4% after Camso acquisition with $171 mn investment

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a

Kaynes Technology rallies 42% in one year; MOFSL sees more 11% upside

Topics : Market Lens FII flows DII DIIs India Inc earnings india inc topline growth India Inc fundraising India in Emerging Markets Global growth forecasts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon