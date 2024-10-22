Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sona BLW Precision shares rise over 2% on inaugurating new plant in Manesar

Sona BLW Precision shares rise over 2% on inaugurating new plant in Manesar

The uptick in Sona BLW share price came after the company announced that it has inaugurated its new plant in Manesar, Haryana

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sona BLW share price: Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona BLW) rose up to 2.37 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 649.20 per share on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. 

The uptick in Sona BLW share price came after the company announced that it has inaugurated its new plant in Manesar, Haryana.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In an exchange filing, Sona BLW said, “We are glad to inform you that the company has inaugurated its new plant in Manesar (Haryana), having an address at Near Sector 2A, Industrial Estate, IMT Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana, 122050 on 21st October 2024.”
 

The company revealed that this is its second plant for the driveline business in IMT Manesar, Haryana. 

Additionally, the company said that production at the new plant has commenced. “This plant will assist in catering to the growing demand for the driveline products of the company,” Sona BLW said in a statement.


Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited, known as Sona Comstar, is a leading global mobility technology company established in 1995 and headquartered in Gurugram.

More From This Section

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai India trades 3% lower; Sensex 400 pts lower; Nifty at 24,650

Ambuja Cements

Cement shares in focus as Ambuja to buy Orient; trading strategy here

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

HFCL shares drop 6% after subdued Q2FY25 earnings; check details here

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

City Union Bank zooms 13% on healthy Q2 performance; brokerages upbeat

equity trading volumes, share market

Authum Investment & Infrastructure plunges 12% on weak Q2; profit drops 56%


The company operates manufacturing and assembly facilities, research and development (R&D) centres, and engineering capability centres in India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China. 

Sona Comstar specialises in designing, manufacturing, and supplying critical automotive systems and components to OEMs, with a strong focus on driveline and traction motor solutions for the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market. 

The company boasts advanced R&D, engineering, and technological expertise in precision forging, mechanical and electrical systems, mmWave radar sensors, and software development, serving a diverse range of geographies, products, vehicle segments, and customers.

The market capitalisation of Sona BLW is Rs 39,545.99 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category. 

At 11:45 AM, shares of Sona BLW were trading 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 636.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.40 per cent lower at 80,823.20 levels.


Also Read

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements climbs 2% after planning to buy 46.8% stake in Orient Cement

Bajaj Housing Finance (Photo: X/@NSEIndia)

Bajaj Housing Finance gains 4% on strong Q2FY25 results; profit rises 21%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Arkade Developers to launch residential & commercial projects, stock up 3%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India falls 3% post listing: Should you buy, sell or hold?

highways, nhai, roads, construction, transport

Why PNC Infra stock has tanked 35% in 2 days, hit 52-wk low today? Details

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon