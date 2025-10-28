Sona BLW Q2 profit beats estimates; Nuvama keeps 'Buy' with target of ₹550

Nuvama on Sona BLW: Automotive technology company Sona BLW Precision Forgings reported strong second-quarter (Q2FY26) earnings, surpassing domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities’ estimates on both revenue and profitability, driven by robust automotive sales and lower operating costs.
Revenue jumped 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,140 crore, exceeding the brokerage’s forecast of ₹1,070 crore. The company’s Ebitda rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹290 crore, also above the estimate of ₹260 crore, supported by cost efficiency and higher-than-expected volumes. However, margins declined 230 basis points (bp) to 25.3 per cent due to product mix changes. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) climbed 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹170 crore, outpacing Nuvama’s ₹160 crore forecast.
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) revenue fell 17 per cent Y-o-Y, with its share in automotive product sales contracting to 32 per cent from 36 per cent a year earlier. Despite the temporary moderation in EV contribution, analysts believe, Sona BLW remains a key beneficiary of the accelerating electrification trend in both global and domestic markets.
The company’s order book stood at ₹23,600 crore as of September 2025, down from ₹26,200 crore in June, primarily due to order executions and the removal of low-visibility projects. EVs constituted around 70 per cent of the total order book. During the quarter, Sona added new orders worth ₹260 crore from a North American OEM, while its subsidiary Clear Motion secured two major deals – ₹640 crore from an Asian OEM and ₹180 crore from a European luxury performance carmaker. Production for both new programs is set to begin in Q2FY27. ALSO READ | Nifty IT set for best month since July 2024; but is it out of the woods?
Nuvama highlighted that Sona’s order pipeline, product diversification, and entry into the Railways segment will underpin future growth. The brokerage expects the company’s revenue and Ebitda to grow at a 17 per cent and 14 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), respectively, over FY25-28, driven by its large order book and new business verticals. The railway business alone is projected to contribute about 20 per cent of FY28 revenue.
“We reckon FY25–28E revenue/Ebitda CAGR would be 17 per cent/14 per cent led by a large order book and addition of Railways’ business. Sona remains a key beneficiary of electrification in both the overseas and domestic markets,” said Raghunandhan NL, Manav Shah and Rahul Kumar of Nuvama, in a note.
However, factoring in the broader industry slowdown and the postponement of the joint venture with China’s Jinnaite, analysts have cut its FY26E-FY27E Ebitda estimates by up to 2 per cent.
Despite this minor revision, the brokerage maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on the Sona BLW Precision Forgings stock with a revised target price of ₹550 (earlier ₹560), valuing the core and railway businesses at 45x and 25x Sep-27E earnings per share (EPS), respectively.