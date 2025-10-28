Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 01:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IFSCA releases consultation paper on dematerialisation of IFSC securities

IFSCA releases consultation paper on dematerialisation of IFSC securities

India International Depository IFSC Ltd is designated as the issuing agency for International Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN) within GIFT City, IFSC

IFSCA, GAP framework, Gift City, NSEIX, India INX, overseas access, ETFs, mutual funds, derivatives, global diversification, RBI LRS

To ensure a smooth transition, a depository in IFSC should ensure a seamless migration from domestic depositories to minimise disruption for issuers and investors. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has issued a consultation paper on regulatory framework for dematerialization of securities by entities in the IFSC jurisdiction.

India International Depository IFSC Ltd is designated as the issuing agency for International Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN) within GIFT City, IFSC.

However, it has been observed that certain entities continue to obtain ISINs and hold securities through depositories located in the domestic jurisdiction, even when such securities are issued by entities established in IFSC jurisdiction, IFSCA said in a statement.

In order to provide sufficient time for transition, it has been decided that the entities in the IFSC that have already dematerialised their securities with the domestic depositories in India shall migrate such securities to a depository in the IFSC by March 31, 2026, it said.

 

To ensure a smooth transition, a depository in IFSC should ensure a seamless migration from domestic depositories to minimise disruption for issuers and investors.

Also Read

Gift city

How GIFT City's new forex settlement system can be a game-changer for India

IFSCA, GAP framework, Gift City, NSEIX, India INX, overseas access, ETFs, mutual funds, derivatives, global diversification, RBI LRS

Bourses eye overseas ticket with Ifsca's new GAP framework at Gift Citypremium

listing

Global edtech company XED sets the syllabus for GIFT City listingspremium

supremacy, king, leader, seat

Multi-asset funds march to the hybrid throne; gold their bannerpremium

GIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,

IPV launches $110 mn angel fund in GIFT City to tap global startup capital

It should facilitate adequate disclosures regarding the migration process, including account opening requirements and procedural guidance for issuers and investors.

All entities in the IFSC jurisdiction are required to comply with the above directions within the stipulated timeframe, the paper said.

Depositories in IFSC should submit a compliance report to IFSCA by April 30, 2026, confirming the completion of migration by IFSC entities within the prescribed timelines, it added.

IFSCA was established in April 2020 under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It is headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. At present, GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

Prior to the establishment of IFSCA, the domestic financial regulators, namely, RBI, Sebi, PFRDA and IRDAI, regulated the business in IFSC.

The main objective of IFSCA is to develop a strong global connect and focus on the needs of the Indian economy as well as to serve as an international financial platform for the entire region and the global economy as a whole.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

This decade-old Sebi guideline is holding up much-awaited SBI Cards IPO

Cut in earnings expectations, valuations to cap upside in SBI Cardpremium

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

US-China thaw, US Federal Reserve rate cut hope lift stock markets

Sebi

Sebi mulls incentives for select investors in debt public issues

SEBI

Sebi proposes simplified rules for high-value debt listed entities

Sebi

Sebi proposes incentives to boost retail participation in debt securities

Topics : GIFT City IFSC GIFT City Securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayJungle Raj in BiharMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekLenskart IPOReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon