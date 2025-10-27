Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bharti Airtel share price hits new high; what's driving the telecom stock?

Bharti Airtel share price hits new high; what's driving the telecom stock?

Thus far in the month of October, shares price of Bharti Airtel has soared 11.5 per cent

telecom, TRAI, Airtel

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel share price today

 
Bharti Airtel shares hit a new high of ₹2,093.70 on the BSE today after they rallied 3 per cent in Monday's intraday trade, on expectation of healthy earnings.
 
The stock price of the telecom services provider was quoting higher for a second straight trading day, surging 4 per cent during the period. Thus far in the month of October, Bharti Airtel's stock has soared 11.5 per cent.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results on November 3

 
Bharti Airtel has informed the stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the second quarter (Q2) and six months ended on September 30, 2025.
 

Brokerages bullish on Bharti Airtel

 
According to analysts, Bharti Airtel has a strong focus on quality customers with increasing average revenue per user (Arpu) and revenue. The management is confident of gaining industry-leading growth backed by robust rural penetration and a superior services portfolio.
 
The company's Arpu continues to be the best in the industry. It intends to improve Arpu by focusing on higher post-paid customers, international roaming, and upgradation to smartphones from feature phones.

Also Read

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Godrej Properties rises 3% on receiving RERA approval for Worli project

Vodafone Idea

Vi shares hit 52-week high; up 9% as SC allows Govt to reconsider AGR dues

Pace Digitek Q1 results

Pace Digitek falls 4% after weak operational performance in June 2025 qtr

bull run, market rally

eClerx Services jumps 8%, hits record on stellar Q2 show; top details here

reliance, reliance industries

Reliance Industries shares rise 2% after incorporating JV with Meta for AI

 
From a long-term perspective, analysts at Axis Securities believe Bharti Airtel would continue to gain market share, backed by the highest penetrations, and with minimum Capex requirements. Therefore, with a stronger digital portfolio supported by rising per-user data and growing business verticals, they are positive about the company's future growth. The brokerage firm has a 'BUY' recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹2,300 per share.  ALSO READ | Vi shares hit 52-week high; up 9% as SC allows Govt to reconsider AGR dues 
JM Financial Institutional Securities, too, has a 'Buy' rating on Bharti Airtel stock with a share price target of ₹2,240 as the brokerage firm believes the industry's wireless Arpu will grow at 12-13 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the next 3-5 years given the consolidated industry structure.
 
"Further, the potential 5G monetisation and FWA rollout provides significant upside risk over the long term. Moreover, there is huge FCF generation potential over the next 4-5 years with the next big jump in capex, mostly related to 6G, which is the most likely 2030-onwards story," analysts said.
 
Airtel is monetising its mobile business after enduring over a decade of sub-par RoCE and losses due to competitive & regulatory headwinds. With the government condoning the July 2024 tariff hike by telcos and reaffirming India's 'among the lowest data tariffs globally' position to attract investments in digital infra, policy risk to tariff-led Arpu growth assumptions appear limited, analysts at Ambit Capital said.
 
While Airtel's post-tax RoCE exceeds its cost of capital, both VI and Jio earn return ratios below the cost of capital. Hence, the brokerage firm expects continued tariff hikes till 2030 and Airtel's superior performance w.r.t. peers to drive premium valuations.
 
"We expect a 15 per cent tariff hike in December 2025, ahead of Jio's planned IPO in H12026. We value Airtel at 30x FY27E P/E or 11.5x FY27E EV/EBITDA, expecting 30 per cent FY25-27E adj. EPS CAGR," the brokerage firm said.  ALSO READ | Breakout alert: Voda Idea stock test 200-WMA on SC AGR relief; next target?

Supreme Court allows Centre to reconsider Vi's AGR dues issue

 
The Supreme Court, on Monday, permitted Centre to reconsider the issue of reassessment of the Vodafone Idea's (Vi) adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, observing that the matter falls within the Union's policy domain. The apex court said that the order is applicable only in peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, given the equity stake and over 200 million customers of the company. The Government is the largest public shareholder of Vi with a 49 per cent equity stake.
 

More From This Section

stock market rally, market rise

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 600 pts; Nifty near 26k; SMIDs advance; Vi soars 7%, RIL up 2%

Sensex, Nifty today

Sensex jumps 720 pts, Nifty reclaims 26,000; why markets rallied on Oct 27?

Nifty 50, MARKET

Nifty 26,000, near all-time high; will market sustain at current levels?

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rally on US-China trade hopes; Japan's Nikkei tops 50,000 mark

MCX

MCX shares rise 3% on launching Options contract on bullion index

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Telecom stocks Bharti Airtel Market trends Q2 results The Smart Investor Markets Bharti Airtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon