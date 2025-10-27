Monday, October 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Laurus zooms 105% in 1 year, hits new high. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Laurus zooms 105% in 1 year, hits new high. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Thus far in the month of October 2025, Laurus Labs has outperformed the market by surging 14 per cent.

medical, pharma, research

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares price of Laurus Labs today

 
Shares of Laurus Labs hit a new high of ₹955.85, as they rallied 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company has bounced back 6 per cent from its Friday’s low of ₹901.85 on the BSE.
 
Thus far in the month of October 2025, Laurus Labs has outperformed the market by surging 14 per cent. In the past one year, the market price of the company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 105 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 6 per cent during the period.
 
 

Laurus posts strong Q2 results

 
Laurus has achieved revenue of ₹1,653 crore, representing 35 per cent growth and EBITDA of ₹429 crore, representing 136 per cent growth. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins continue to remain very healthy at 26 per cent, supported by continuing operating leverage. Profit after tax (PAT) stood ₹193.8 crore, driven by a favourable product mix and strong operational performance.
 
The management said the fundamentals of the company’s business remain strong, with sustained growth momentum in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Generic business.
 
Laurus Labs holds a leadership position in developing and manufacturing select Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) across anti-retroviral, oncology, cardiovascular, and gastro therapeutics.

Also Read

ITC Hotels shares in focus

ITC Hotels stock upgraded to 'Add' at JM Financial after Q2; check target

SBI Card

Should you bet on SBI Cards and Payment post its Q2? Analysts weigh

DRDO successfully completes flight tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials on 14 November 2024. (Image credit: PIB)

PTC Industries zooms 35% from August low, nears record high; here's why

Coforge

Coforge gains 6% as analysts turn bullish after Q2, see up to 36% upside

Tata power share price

Tata Power retains 'Buy' tag from Motilal Oswal; here are the key tailwinds

 
Laurus is witnessing increased customer interest in Biocatalysis, Flow chemistry, high energy chemistry, controlled manufacturing, and peptide. Growth in generics is driven by ARV API + Formulation volume growth; stability in US Generics post new launches.
 

Brokerages view on Laurus

 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects 50 per cent earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28 and value Laurus at 58x 12 month forward earnings to arrive at target price of ₹1,110. The brokerage firm reiterated its BUY rating on the stock.
 
Along with improving traction in the human health CDMO segment, the company has invested in manufacturing assets for the animal health and crop science aspects of the CDMO segment. In fact, the validation batches for certain products in the animal health segment are ongoing, with scale-up likely from FY27.
 
Analysts at ICICI Securities said they continue to monitor progress on these driving factors which in a way are expected to change the business mix in favour of API / CDMO segments in lieu of ARV. Besides CDMO, Laurus is also investing in new edge technologies such as Cell and Gene therapies, the brokerage firm placed a ‘BUY’ rating and target price is ₹1,075 based on 32x FY27E EBITDA of ₹1,891 crore.
 
While the earnings recovery is significant, the current valuation at 33x/26x FY26F/27F EV/EBITDA and 76x/52x FY26F/27F P/E, respectively, captures most of the positives. Analysts at InCred Equities maintain a HOLD rating on the stock with a higher target price of ₹950 (₹850 earlier). Key downside risk is a slower-than-expected margin improvement, while a faster recovery is an upside risk.
 
Choice Institutional Equities expects future growth of Laurus will be led by expansion into Antibody Drug Conjugates and Gene & Cell Therapy along with its strong existing order book. This will also position CDMO to exceed 30 per cent of revenues in the medium term with robust margins. The Generics (API + Formulations) segment is poised for recovery from FY26E, supported by strong AntiRetroviral (ARV) volumes and robust US generics launches (such as Valsartan). 
 
The brokerage firm values the company on an average of FY27-28 EPS estimates at 50x (unchanged), reflecting stronger growth visibility relative to peers and anticipated expansion in margins and return ratios. “This results in a target price of ₹1,085 (Q1FY26: ₹1,025), as it maintains BUY rating on the stock,” the brokerage firm said in its Q2 result update.
 

More From This Section

Asset sale proceeds to aid NCC Limited bottom-line in the second half of FY16

NCC share up 3% on securing orders worth ₹6,829 cr from Central Coalfields

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, HDFC Bank, SBI lift Sensex 550 pts; Nifty above 25,950; SMIDs gain

SBI Life Insurance

Steady growth, firm margins lift SBI Life to 52-wk high; analysts keep Buy

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Zen Technologies slips 7% on posting Q2 results; check details here

share market

Vikran Engineering shares soar 8% on bourses; check what's fuelling demand

Topics : The Smart Investor Q2 results Laurus Labs stock market trading Market trends ICICI Securities Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon