Sona BLW shares rise on securing PLI nod for three EV traction motors

Sona BLW shares rise on securing PLI nod for three EV traction motors

Sona BLW rose 3 per cent after it received certification for three additional products under the PLI Scheme

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Shares of Sona BLW Precision rose nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday after announcing that it secured certification for three additional products under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.
 
The auto components maker's stock rose as much as 2.67 per cent during the day to ₹463.2 per share, the biggest intraday gain since August 19 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.1 per cent higher at ₹460.9 apiece, compared to a 0.63 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 3:08 PM. 
 
Shares of the company are up for the third straight session and currently trade at 1.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen by 22.7 per cent so far this year, compared to a 5 per cent gain in Nifty50. Sona BLW has a total market capitalisation of ₹28,574.30 crore.    Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Sona BLW secures PLI certification for EV traction motors

The company said that it has received certification for three additional products under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry in India. 
 
The approvals include two certifications for traction motors designed for electric three-wheelers and one certification for a traction motor for electric two-wheelers, according to an exchange filing. 

Sona BLW Q1FY26 results

Sona BLW’s consolidated revenue for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26) came in at ₹850.9 crore, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline. This was primarily led by weakness in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment, where revenue plunged 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹210.6 crore. Despite this, BEV contributed 28 per cent of the overall revenue in the quarter, reflecting the company’s continued focus on electrification.
 
The company's net profit (PAT) declined 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹124.7 crore, translating to a net profit margin of 14.3 per cent.  ALSO READ: MCA, Sebi to streamline procedures for unclaimed shares and dividends 
Sona BLW’s growth strategy continues to hinge on electrification, and it remains a key player in the EV ecosystem. In Q1FY26, the company added two new EV programmes, taking the total awarded programs to 60 across 32 customers.
 
The company also completed the acquisition of the Railway Equipment Division from Escorts Kubota on June 1, 2025. The business has been fully integrated, and its financials have been consolidated from that date.
 
The company is a global supplier of driveline solutions for various automotive segments and is strategically expanding its presence in the faster-growing Asian markets.
  ALSO READ: MCA, Sebi to streamline procedures for unclaimed shares and dividends

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

