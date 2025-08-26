Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
eClerx Services hits new high, stock zooms 107% from April low

eClerx Services hits new high, stock zooms 107% from April low

eClerx Services stock price was trading higher for the third straight day on Tuesday, and has rallied 12 per cent during the 3-day period.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

eClerx Services share price today

 
Shares of eClerx Services hit a new high of ₹4,370.70, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.65 per cent at 81,107 at 11:49 AM.
 
The stock price of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)/ Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) company was trading higher for the third straight day, and has rallied 12 per cent during this period. The market price of eClerx Services has bounced back 107 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,116 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
 
eClerx Services and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing critical business operations services to global Fortune 500 clients, including several of the world’s leading companies across financial services, cable and telecommunications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, software and high-tech. The group provides innovative business process management, change management, data-driven insights, advanced analytics powered by subject matter experts and smart automation.  ALSO READ: US tariffs, FII selling among reasons why Sensex, Nifty are falling today 

Company overview/ outlook

 
The financial year 2024-25 (FY25) was a pivotal year for eClerx, marked by the successful implementation of its “One eClerx” initiative. This strategic shift, unifying the company’s approach across the organization, significantly enhanced its ability to cross sell and secure large, impactful deals, bolstering the company’s pipeline considerably.
 
In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), operating revenue was up 4.2 per cent sequentially and 17.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at $109.2 million. In INR terms, Q1 operating revenue was ₹934.6 crore, up 4 per cent sequentially and 19.5 per cent YoY. Margins came in stronger as well, despite the impact of the annual wage increase, which the company saw in Q1. EBITDA for Q1 was ₹234.6 crore at a margin of 24.8 per cent, down 6.3 per cent sequentially, but up 25.3 per cent YoY.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

