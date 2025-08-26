BLS International Services shares jump 7% on winning ₹2,055-crore order

BLS International Services, a visa and passport service provider, shares jumped 6.6 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹392.45 per share on BSE. At 11:12 AM, BLS International Services' share price was trading 2.89 per cent higher at ₹378.8 per share.
In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 81,100.36. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,588.51 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹522.3 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹308.65.
Why were BLS International Services shares buzzing in trade?
The buying on the counter came after the company received a work order from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, Government of India. The contract, valued at approximately ₹2,055.35 crore (including all duties and taxes), is for establishing and operating District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs).
These centers will offer appointment and walk-in-based Aadhaar enrollment, updates, and other miscellaneous Aadhaar-related services. The contract has to be executed within 6 years.
The company has confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies hold any interest in the entity that awarded this contract. Furthermore, the order does not fall under related party transactions and is conducted at arms length.
Also Read
BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. It operates in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.
In Q1, BLS International Services reported a 49.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹181 crore for the first quarter of FY26, driven by robust performance in its digital, visa, and consular service segments.
Revenue for the April–June period rose 44.2 per cent from a year earlier to ₹710.6 crore, the company said in a statement. BLS, a global tech-enabled services provider, operates across visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, and retail services.