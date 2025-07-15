Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tejas Networks slips 10%, hits 52-wk low on weak Q1; revenue tanks 87% YoY

Tejas Networks slips 10%, hits 52-wk low on weak Q1; revenue tanks 87% YoY

Tejas Networks share price tanked on the back of weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, is a among the leading Indian telecom and networking solutions provider specialising in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced wireless (4G/5G) and wireline (optical transmission and switching) products.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price: Tejas Networks share price was under pressure on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, with the scrip tanking up to 9.97 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹629.65 per share. 
 
At 10:10 AM, Tejas Networks share price was trading 6.40 per cent lower at ₹654.65. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent higher at 82,383.84 levels. 

Why did Tejas Networks slip in trade today?

 
Tejas Networks share price tanked on the back of weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
 
The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs ₹193.87 crore in the June quarter of FY26, as against a profit of ₹77.48 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
 
The company’s revenue from operations nosedived about 87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹202 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹1,563 crore Q1FY25.

Sumit Dhingra, CFO of Tejas Networks, said, "In Q1FY26 we had a revenue of ₹202 crore and a net loss of ₹194 crore, largely due to lower revenue. We ended the quarter with an order book of ₹1,241 crore, representing a Q-o-Q growth of 22 per cent. With the award of the expansion order of 18,685 sites of BSNL 4G to TCS, we expect to receive the corresponding PO for supply of RAN equipment worth ₹1,526 crore."
 
"In Q1FY26, we signed strategic partnerships with Rakuten Symphony for developing O-RAN solutions, and with Intel and some mobile phone manufacturers for adopting our D2M chipsets. These partnerships enhance our Go-to- Market initiatives in international markets. We won orders for our Routers for Bharatnet- phase 3 and Optical equipment from private operators in India. Our shortfall in revenue was due to delays in the receipt of a few purchase orders, including the expansion order from BSNL," said Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks.

About Tejas Networks

 
Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, is a among the leading Indian telecom and networking solutions provider specialising in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced wireless (4G/5G) and wireline (optical transmission and switching) products. 
 
Known for its strong R&D-driven approach, Tejas holds a top-10 global ranking in optical aggregation and broadband access, with over 520 patents filed to date.
 
With a presence in more than 75 countries, Tejas Networks serves a wide range of clients, including telecom operators, ISPs, utilities, and government and defense agencies. The company focuses on building next-generation, high-capacity, and secure communication networks. Recent collaborations, such as its partnership with Intel to bring Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) capability to laptops, underscore its commitment to innovation and cutting-edge solutions.
 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

