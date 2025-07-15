Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sambhv Steel Tubes shares surge 7% on Q1 business update; details here

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares surge 7% on Q1 business update; details here

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares rose 7 per cent on Tuesday after it reported its sales volume growth for Q1-FY26

trading

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares rose over 7 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd. rose over 7 per cent on Tuesday after it reported its sales volume growth for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1-FY26).
 
The iron and steel products manufacturer's stock rose as much as 7.03 per cent during the day to ₹125.8 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 4.7  per cent higher at ₹123.1 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:33 AM. 
 
Shares of the company listed on the stock exchange on July 2 and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen by over 45 per cent from its issue price of 82 per share. Sambhv Steel has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,630.35 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Sambhv Steel Tubes Q1 business update

In Q1 FY26, sales of Pre-Galvanised (GP) Coils and Pipes stood at 19,984 tonnes, while Stainless Steel Coils contributed 9,439 tonnes. No sales figures of these product categories were reported in Q1 FY25. Structural Pipes and Tubes, part of the company’s core value-added offerings, recorded a volume of 50,294 tonnes in the quarter, compared to 54,267 tonnes in the year-ago period.
 
Overall, value-added product volumes rose to 79,717 tonnes in Q1 FY26 from 54,267 tonnes in Q1 FY25. 

Also Read

fertilisers agriculture

How will Deepak Fertilisers gain from ₹1,200-crore deal with Petronet LNG?

RailTel

Why did RailTel share price rise 4% in trade today? Check details here

PremiumThe number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

BSE Smallcap index hits 6-month high, recovers 35% from April low

stock market trading

Tejas Networks slips 10%, hits 52-wk low on weak Q1; revenue tanks 87% YoY

station, Indian Railway, railway station

RVNL rises 2% after bagging ₹447-crore order from Delhi Metro Rail

 
Intermediate products also saw healthy traction, with volumes rising to 12,989 tonnes in Q1 FY26 from 7,641 tonnes in Q1 FY25, a 70 per cent increase. This brought the company’s total sales volume to 92,706 tonnes in Q1 FY26, up 50 per cent from 61,908 tonnes in the same quarter last year.
 
For the full year FY25, Sambhv Steel had reported total sales volumes of 290,581 tonnes, up from 223,262 tonnes in FY24. 
 
In the quarter ended March 2025, the company's revenue fell by 67.2 per cent to ₹495.2 crore, compared to ₹1,511.3 crore in the same period last year. Net profit dropped 71 per cent to ₹16.5 crore, from ₹57.2 crore a year ago.  

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Overview

The ₹540 crore public offering of Sambhv Steel Tubes, offered at a price band of ₹77 to ₹82, received total bids for 1,40,02,52,308 shares against the 4,92,06,100 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 28.46 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE.
 
Incorporated in 2017, Sambhv Steel Tubes manufactures Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes. Sambhv also operates in the stainless steel coils space, serving diverse sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, and energy.

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Sun Pharma lift Sensex 200 pts; HCLTech down 3%, Tejas Networks 5%

PremiumHCL Tech, HCL

HCL Tech can crack 12% from here; check stock strategy

PremiumUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said a final decision on streamlining GST rates and rationalisation of tax slabs is “very close”. Can these changes transform the indirect tax system?

GST rate rejig: Tractors, ACs may emerge as key beneficiaries, says Nomura

PremiumFIIs turn traders on Dalal Street

FIIs net sold over 68,000 Nifty futures in July series; what to expect now?

indigo airlines, indigo

Ambit sees 20% upside in IndiGo stock as aviation sector gains altitude

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets corporate earnings EARNINGS Nifty 50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon