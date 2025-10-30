The Indian equity benchmark indices were seen quoting with notable losses in trade on Thursday despite a US Fed rate cut
and renewed buying interest by foreign institutional investors.
FIIs have net bought shares worth ₹7,500 crore thus far in October, thus are likely to reverse their last three month selling streak.
By 2:10 PM, the BSE Sensex
had dropped to a low of 84,384, and quoted with a loss of 579 points or 0.7 per cent at 84,423. Whereas, the NSE Nifty 50 index
was down 175 points or 0.7 per cent at 25,884.
Among the top Sensex losers - Bharti Airtel dipped 2 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC and Reliance Industries were down over 1 per cent each.
Here are 4 key reasons why stock markets are down on Thursday:
US Fed cuts rate, but cautions on Dec policy
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75 per cent, but distinctively highlighted that any further cuts in next December meeting was not a done deal.
The US Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said it will focus on balancing risk in the US economy; with future policy decisions depending on the evolving outlook and data.
"The Fed move to reduce the policy rates is supportive but not aggressive, suggesting a balanced approach rather than a pivot to sustained easing. It is positive for growth and risk assets, but unlikely to trigger a strong "risk-on" rally unless data on labour and inflation situation to improve.", said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities.
The analyst says that it expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider a rate cut at its early-December meeting, provided domestic inflation remains contained and global financial conditions stay supportive.
Profit-taking as Sensex, Nifty near life-time highs
Analysts also believed that today's market action was on account of profit-taking as the benchmark indices had gained over 5 per cent so far this month, and were seen nearing life-time highs.
At current levels, the Sensex and the Nifty were less than 2 per cent shy from the record highs of 85,978 and 26,277 registered in September 2024.
Subdued cues from Asian peers
The US President Donald Trump reduced tariffs on Chinese imports to 47 per cent from 57 per cent following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.
Despite lower US tariffs on Chinese goods and a rate cut trading sentiment remain tepid in Asian markets.
China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.7 per cent. Hang Seng, Straits Times and Singapore benchmarks slipped around 0.3 per cent each; while Nikkei and Kospi rose up to 0.3 per cent on Thursday.
Sensex monthly F&O expiry
The Sensex October derivatives expire today. The Sensex Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) ratio stood at 0.7 - implying presence of larger number of open interest (OI) in Sensex Calls versus Puts.
According to the BSE, highest OI in Sensex Calls was seen at the 85,000 Strike followed by 84,600 and 84,500 Strikes. On the other hand, highest OI in Puts was visible at 84,400 and 84,300 Strikes.