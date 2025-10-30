Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 4 reasons why Sensex shed 600 pts, Nifty slipped below 25,900 on Thursday

4 reasons why Sensex shed 600 pts, Nifty slipped below 25,900 on Thursday

The Sensex, Nifty slipped on Thursday on account of profit-taking as benchmark traded near record high levels coupled with volatility owing to Sensex monthly expiry.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost, stock market crash

The Sensex, Nifty fell in Thursday's trade amid profit-taking. (Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian equity benchmark indices were seen quoting with notable losses in trade on Thursday despite a US Fed rate cut and renewed buying interest by foreign institutional investors.  FIIs have net bought shares worth ₹7,500 crore thus far in October, thus are likely to reverse their last three month selling streak.  By 2:10 PM, the BSE Sensex had dropped to a low of 84,384, and quoted with a loss of 579 points or 0.7 per cent at 84,423. Whereas, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 175 points or 0.7 per cent at 25,884.  Among the top Sensex losers - Bharti Airtel dipped 2 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC and Reliance Industries were down over 1 per cent each.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE 

Here are 4 key reasons why stock markets are down on Thursday:

US Fed cuts rate, but cautions on Dec policy

  The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75 per cent, but distinctively highlighted that any further cuts in next December meeting was not a done deal.  The US Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said it will focus on balancing risk in the US economy; with future policy decisions depending on the evolving outlook and data.  "The Fed move to reduce the policy rates is supportive but not aggressive, suggesting a balanced approach rather than a pivot to sustained easing. It is positive for growth and risk assets, but unlikely to trigger a strong "risk-on" rally unless data on labour and inflation situation to improve.", said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities.  The analyst says that it expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider a rate cut at its early-December meeting, provided domestic inflation remains contained and global financial conditions stay supportive. 

Profit-taking as Sensex, Nifty near life-time highs

  Analysts also believed that today's market action was on account of profit-taking as the benchmark indices had gained over 5 per cent so far this month, and were seen nearing life-time highs.  At current levels, the Sensex and the Nifty were less than 2 per cent shy from the record highs of 85,978 and 26,277 registered in September 2024. 

Subdued cues from Asian peers

  The US President Donald Trump reduced tariffs on Chinese imports to 47 per cent from 57 per cent following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.  Despite lower US tariffs on Chinese goods and a rate cut trading sentiment remain tepid in Asian markets.  China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.7 per cent. Hang Seng, Straits Times and Singapore benchmarks slipped around 0.3 per cent each; while Nikkei and Kospi rose up to 0.3 per cent on Thursday. 

Sensex monthly F&O expiry

  The Sensex October derivatives expire today. The Sensex Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) ratio stood at 0.7 - implying presence of larger number of open interest (OI) in Sensex Calls versus Puts.  According to the BSE, highest OI in Sensex Calls was seen at the 85,000 Strike followed by 84,600 and 84,500 Strikes. On the other hand, highest OI in Puts was visible at 84,400 and 84,300 Strikes. 
 

More From This Section

CG Power

CG Power share price falls 2.5% on Q2 miss; Emkay downgrades stock to 'Add'

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares fall back following Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Stocks to buy? HEG, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks with 18% upside potential

varun beverages

Varun Beverages to distribute 'Carlsberg' in Africa: Analysts decode impact

bull markets, markets

Sagility share price skyrockets 12%, hits all-time high on healthy Q2

Topics : Share Market Today stock market trading BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock markets MARKETS TODAY Nifty 50 Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon