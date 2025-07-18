Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GMDC soars 11% in weak market on huge volumes; stock nears 52-week high

GMDC soars 11% in weak market on huge volumes; stock nears 52-week high

GMDC stock hit a high of ₹421.65 in intra-day trade, and has bounced back 86% from its 52-week low of ₹226.20 touched on March 3, 2025.

rare earth magnets

rare earth magnets

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) share price today

 
Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation moved higher by 11 per cent to ₹421.65 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. 
 
The stock price of the industrial minerals company was trading close to its 52-week high of ₹428 touched on July 1, 2025. It had hit a record high of ₹505 on February 5, 2024. The stock has bounced back 86 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹226.20 hit on March 3, 2025.
 
At 01:34 PM: GMDC was trading 10.9 per cent higher at ₹420.80, as compared to 0.68 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold. A combined 13.43 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

What’s driving the 86% surge in GMDC's stock price in past three-and-half months?

 
According to media reports, the PMO is likely to hold a key stakeholder meeting on the rare-earth magnet crisis on July 18.
 
The Ministry of Heavy Industries is preparing to roll out a subsidy scheme worth ₹1,345 crore aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing of rare earth magnets, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on July 11, reported news agency PTI. The proposal is currently under inter-ministerial consultation. 

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Atul shares slide 4% as Q1 margin contracts; check details here

Dividend stocks

Dividend fever hits 92 stocks! Hero MotoCorp, others go ex-date next week

steel

JTL Industries share extends losses, drops 11% in three days; here's why

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank shares rise 2% after Q1 results; profit up 76% YoY

construction labour worker

Garuda Construction shares fly 20%, hit record on stellar Q1 nos; details

 
A proposed plan by India to spur local production of rare-earth magnets has drawn initial interest from a clutch of large conglomerates; Bloomberg had reported quoting people familiar with the matter, as the country seeks to cut its reliance on China for these vital electric-vehicle and wind-turbine materials. The Indian government is planning an incentive program for private sector firms manufacturing these magnets.
 
Meanwhile, Roopwant Singh, Managing Director, GMDC, while announcing March 2025 quarter results on May 15, 2025 said that FY25 has been a year of steady performance and disciplined operations for GMDC.  The company has remained focused on consistency and efficiency, while also moving ahead with key long-term projects. The progress made in Odisha, particularly in the Baitarani West block, reflects the company’s future-ready approach and commitment to timely execution in line with national energy priorities.
 
Looking ahead, GMDC estimate Capex outlay to the tune of ₹15,000 crore up to FY30, with key investments being ₹7,000 crore towards capacity expansion in Lignite, ₹2,500 crore for launch of Odisha mining operations and ₹4,000 crore towards new business build in Critical minerals space.  ALSO READ | Atul shares slide 4% as Q1 margin contracts; check details here 
Rare-earth elements (REE) are a group of 17 metals typically occurring together in natural geological environments. The suite of rare earths is split into two distinct sub-categories, the Light Rare-earth Elements (LREE) including Scandium (Sc) and the elements between Lanthanum (La) and Gadolinium (Gd), and the Heavy Rare-earth Elements (HREE) including Yttrium (Y) and the elements between Terbium (Eu) and Lutetium (Lu).
 
GMDC in its FY24 annual reports said that the company has been nominated as a prospective lessee for mining of REE & other associated minerals by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Government of India for one of the world’s largest rare earth deposits at Ambadungar, a village in Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat and is in the process of preparation and approval of mining plan.
 
GMDC further said its REE exploration project aims to establish India as a leading global player in this field, benefiting the country's economic and strategic development. The company plans to build a complete REE value chain, from mining to end-product manufacturing.
 
Meanwhile, India is taking a multi-pronged, well-funded, and coordinated approach - with exploration, regulation, state capacity, private participation, recycling, diplomacy - and while the progress is rapid, building a full domestic rare-earth supply chain remains a multi-year journey. Long-term self-reliance is now a national mission, said analysts at InCred Equities. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts; Nifty below 25k; Banks, Cons Dur drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 2%

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex falls 650 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

ipo market listing share market

GNG Electronics IPO opens on July 23; check price band, lot size, key dates

Monika Alcobev IPO

Last day! Monika Alcobev IPO closes today; check latest subscription, GMP

Marriott International, hotels

Indian Hotels, ITC rally upto 3% in weak market; brokerages see more upside

Topics : Buzzing stocks GMDC stock market trading Market trends stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon