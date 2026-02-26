Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial Services infuses ₹2,000 crore into subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd

Jio Financial Services infuses ₹2,000 crore into subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd

Last month, JFSL reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹269 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025

Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:54 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Thursday said it has infused ₹2,000 crore in its subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd to fund its business growth.

The company has subscribed to and has been allotted 3,35,71,923 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Credit Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary (non-banking financial company), for cash at a premium of ₹585.70 per equity share, aggregating ₹1,999.88 crore, JFSL said in a statement.

JCL will utilise the amount to fund its business operations, it said.

Last month, JFSL reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹269 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025.

 

The company earned a consolidated net profit of ₹295 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹695 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Total income nearly doubled to ₹901 crore, from ₹449 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ASGN (Image: Company website)

ASGN names Sangita Singh president for India, international operations

Umesh Sachdev, Co founder and Chief executive officer (CEO), Uniphore

Citizen-level AI adoption to lift Indian innovation ecosystem: Uniphore CEOpremium

Manappuram, Manappuram Finance

Manappuram CEO takes medical leave as Bain Capital gains nomination rights

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited

Brigade, Primus to build senior communities in South India worth ₹750 cr

Info Edge

Info Edge commits Rs 250 crore to new B8 Fund I for growth-stage bets

Topics : Jio Financial Services Company News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance