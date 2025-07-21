Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swastika Castal IPO sees high demand on Day 1; check subscription data, GMP

Swastika Castal IPO sees high demand on Day 1; check subscription data, GMP

Swastika Castal IPO: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details of the public issue here

Swastika Castal IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of aluminum casting player, Swastika Castal, has received decent demand among investors and got fully subscribed on the first day of subscription.
 
The public offering has received bids for 23,62,000 equity shares against 21,62,001 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.09 times till 2:25 PM on Monday, July 21, according to data from the BSE.

Swastika Castal IPO issue size, price band

The ₹14.07 crore public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.16 million equity shares. The public issue is being offered at ₹65 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 2 lots (4,000 shares) and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,60,000.
 

Swastika Castal IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

In the grey market, the company’s unlisted shares were trading flat around ₹65 per share, the same as the IPO price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Swastika Castal IPO remains nil on Monday.

Swastika Castal IPO objective

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, the funds raised through the IPO will be used for capital expenditure for acquisition of plant & machinery and construction of shed & building. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.  Check Monika Alcobev IPO Allotment Status

Swastika Castal IPO allotment date, listing date

The three-day subscription window will close on July 23. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 24, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on July 25.
 
Swastika Castal shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on July 28, 2025.

Swastika Castal IPO registrar, lead manager

Accurate Securities & Registry is acting as the registrar to the issue, while Horizon Management is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

About Swastika Castal

Established in 1996, Swastika commenced operations with the objective of aluminum casting by setting up a foundry, which was a very unique concept at that time. Presently, the company has advanced machining, inspection, and testing facilities in India, backed by an efficient team of metallurgists and professionals. The company now supplies castings as original equipment (ready-to-use components) to reputed companies in India and also exports to parts of Europe and the USA.
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

