Adani Enterprises extends decline, down 5% in 2 days; here's why

Share price of Adani Enterprises today
Shares of Adani Enterprises extended its decline, as the stock dipped 3 per cent to ₹2,348.05 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 83,405 at 10:39 AM.
The flagship company of Adani Group was quoting lower for the sixth straight day. In the past one week, Adani Enterprises has underperformed the market by falling 7 per cent, as against 1.3 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock has slipped 8 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹2,026.90 on March 3, 2025.
Why Adani Enterprises underperforming the market?
In the past two trading days, share price of Adani Enterprises declined 5 per cent after the company posted a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in the consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at ₹3,902 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Total income was down 6 per cent YoY at ₹21,844 crore in September 2025 quarter from ₹23,196 crore in a year ago quarter.
Adani Enterprises in Q2 earnings presentation said that EBITDA impacted primarily on account of decrease in trade volume and price volatility in integrated resources management (IRM) and commercial mining
Incubating businesses EBITDA continues growth momentum led by airports. The large Infra assets comprising Navi Mumbai Airport, Copper Plant and Ganga Expressway to unlock EBITDA from Q4FY26, the company said.
Plans fund raising up to ₹25,000 crore via rights issue
The board of directors of Adani Enterprises on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 approved the issuance of partly paid up equity shares of the company of face value of ₹1 each for an amount not exceeding ₹25,000 by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company, as on the record date. The company said the record date to be determined and notified subsequently.
Adani Enterprises said a meeting of the Rights Issue Committee will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including but not limited to the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the Rights Issue and other related matters.