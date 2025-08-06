Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Power Finance Corporation Q1 results: Profit rises 25%, dividend declared

Power Finance Corporation Q1 results: Profit rises 25%, dividend declared

Power Finance Corporation's board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹3.70 per share for FY26

Power Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)

Power Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,981.45 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹7,182.06 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 7.5 per cent from ₹8,357.88 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).
 
Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹28,257.53 crore, marking a 15.2 per cent increase from ₹24,526.37 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined slightly from ₹28,676.15 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
PFC's board of directors also approved an interim dividend of ₹3.70 per share for FY26.
 

More From This Section

Paytm

Paytm now as Indian as Tata with zero Chinese ownership, 100% Made in India

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI eyes $500 bn valuation in stock sale talks; plans to reward talent

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

NHPC, NTPC Green Energy to raise ₹4,500 cr via short-term bonds this month

pharma

Eris Lifesciences to target insulin, semaglutide mkt opportunities in FY26premium

DLF, DLF Mumbai

Realty major DLF targets luxury segment launches in the near termpremium

Topics : Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Q1 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon