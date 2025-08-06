Power Finance Corporation Q1 results: Profit rises 25%, dividend declared

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,981.45 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹7,182.06 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 7.5 per cent from ₹8,357.88 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).
Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹28,257.53 crore, marking a 15.2 per cent increase from ₹24,526.37 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined slightly from ₹28,676.15 crore in Q4 FY25.
PFC's board of directors also approved an interim dividend of ₹3.70 per share for FY26.