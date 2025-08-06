Alembic Pharma dips 3% post Q1 results; MOFSL retains Neutral, here's why

Alembic Pharma share price today: Shares of Vadodara-based pharmaceutical company Alembic Pharma fell around 3.5 per cent on Wednesday, on the NSE, after the company reported its June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) results. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹913.4.
At 1:35 PM, Alembic was trading 1.7 per cent lower at ₹931 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 0.13 per cent at 24,618.45. The stock has crashed around 27 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,303.9 touched on October 9, 2024. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE In addition, the overall muted sentiment around pharma stocks after US President Donald Trump hinted at as much as a 250 per cent tariff rate in 12 to 18 months also impacted the stock. The Nifty Pharma index fell as much as 1.8 per cent on Wednesday.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 results
The company reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹154.33 crore for the Q1FY26 compared to ₹131.21 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations also rose by 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,710.72 crore against ₹1,561.73 crore in Q1FY25.
Alembic's India branded business witnessed 5 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹599 crore in the quarter under review. United States generic revenue also grew 13 per cent to ₹523 crore, on the back of four new launches in the market. The company secured six abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals during the quarter, bringing total approvals to 223. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business grew marginally by 1 per cent, with revenue of ₹261 crore for the quarter.
Alembic Pharma Q1 results analysis - Motilal Oswal Financial Services
According to analysts at MOFSL, Alembic Pharma delivered a largely in-line performance for 1QFY26 as superior execution in the export market led to Y-o-Y growth in revenue/Ebitda/PAT for the quarter. However, this growth was offset, to some
extent, by a muted show in the domestic formulation (DF) and API segments.
Alembic Pharma maintained its growth momentum in the US market on the back of new launches. Notably, upcoming introductions such as g-Entresto have the potential to further strengthen growth in the US generics segment. That said, a broader scope of business would be necessary to enhance capacity utilisation and, in turn, improve the profitability of the US generics segment, MOFSL said in a note. ALSO READ | Raymond Realty shares see worst session since listing; here's why
"After a muted performance in FY25, ALPM is working to improve business prospects across its key markets. Growth in export markets is strengthening on the back of new launches and superior supply chain management. Considering these aspects, we expect a 24 per cent earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-27. The current valuation largely factors in the earnings upside," the brokerage said.
MOFSL has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹990.
About Alembic Pharma
Incorporated in 2010, Alembic Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its products can be broadly classified into active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), formulations, and international generics. Alembic's customers include pharmaceutical companies for APIs, healthcare facilities and patients for formulations, and healthcare facilities and patients for international generics. It has presence across 33 states and union territories in India and 78 countries globally.