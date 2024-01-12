Stock Market LIVE: US indices recoup losses, end flat; Bitcoin at 2-yr high

Stock market updates on Friday, January 12, 2024: Benchmark equity indices are likely to remain volatile on the last trading day of the week, traders react to global developments and a weak set of Q3 earnings from IT majors.

Infosys and TCS Q3 numbers reflected a slowdown in global markets. The former cut its revenue growth guidance for the third straight quarter, after reporting a 7.3 per cent dip in Q3 net profit. The Tata Group IT firm reported a 2 per cent rise in net profit.

Among others, HCL Technologies, Wipro, HDFC Life and Just Dial will be in focus as these companies report December quarter results today. Later in day, India's inflation and IIP numbers will be announced.

At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,715, indicating a mildly positive start to the trading action on the Nifty 50.

Japan's Nikkei rose another 1 per cent this morning, and now quoted near 35,500 levels - its highest since 1990.

Overnight, the US market recouped significant losses to end the day on flat note after hotter-than-expected inflation numbers. The US headline CPI rose 0.3 per cent in December, for an annual gain of 3.4 per cent. That was expected to be 0.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

The benchmark 10-year yield declined 4.9 basis points (bps) to 3.980 per cent. Brent Crude Oil jumped above $79 per barrel mark. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose to a two-year high following the US Sec nod to offer ETFs linked to bitcoin.