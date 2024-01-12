Stock Market LIVE: US indices recoup losses, end flat; Bitcoin at 2-yr high
Stock market Update, Friday, January 12: The US market recouped losses and ended on a flat note amid hotter-than-expected inflation data; Back home, traders to react to TCS and Infosys Q3 numbers.
Stock market updates on Friday, January 12, 2024: Benchmark equity indices are likely to remain volatile on the last trading day of the week, traders react to global developments and a weak set of Q3 earnings from IT majors.
Infosys and TCS Q3 numbers reflected a slowdown in global markets. The former cut its revenue growth guidance for the third straight quarter, after reporting a 7.3 per cent dip in Q3 net profit. The Tata Group IT firm reported a 2 per cent rise in net profit.
Among others, HCL Technologies, Wipro, HDFC Life and Just Dial will be in focus as these companies report December quarter results today. Later in day, India's inflation and IIP numbers will be announced.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,715, indicating a mildly positive start to the trading action on the Nifty 50.
Japan's Nikkei rose another 1 per cent this morning, and now quoted near 35,500 levels - its highest since 1990.
Overnight, the US market recouped significant losses to end the day on flat note after hotter-than-expected inflation numbers. The US headline CPI rose 0.3 per cent in December, for an annual gain of 3.4 per cent. That was expected to be 0.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.
The benchmark 10-year yield declined 4.9 basis points (bps) to 3.980 per cent. Brent Crude Oil jumped above $79 per barrel mark. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose to a two-year high following the US Sec nod to offer ETFs linked to bitcoin.
7:49 AM
History suggests new Trump term would be a threat, says Christine Lagarde
Polls show November elections in the US shaping up to be a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden, who defeated him in a bitterly fought 2020 contest. READ MORE
7:45 AM
F&O strategy: Bull spread on Vedanta; recommends HDFC Securities
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Vedanta 280 CALL and simultaneously sell 290 CALL of the January series. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil spurts above $79 per barrel
7:30 AM
US consumer prices up more than expected in Dec, weekly jobless claims fall
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% last month after nudging up 0.1% in November, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday. READ MORE
7:25 AM
US Market Check:: Dow, Nasdaq fall sharply after spurt in inflation; eventually end flat
7:21 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 7:31 AM IST