Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / LG Electronics gains 3%; Morgan Stanley, Dolat Capital initiate coverage

LG Electronics gains 3%; Morgan Stanley, Dolat Capital initiate coverage

LG Electronics India saw its net profit decline by 27.3 per cent due to margin pressures witnessed in Q2FY26

LG Electronics share price

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of LG Electronics rose by over 3 per cent on Wednesday, backed by coverage initiation and bullish calls from multiple brokerages, despite the weak earnings for the September quarter.
 
The household appliances maker's stock rose as much as 3.44 per cent during the day to ₹1,680 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 13 this year. The LG electronoics stock pared gains to trade 2.8 per cent higher at ₹1,670 apiece, compared to a 0.07 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:13 AM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 0.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen nearly 2.3 per cent since its listing on October 14 this year, compared to a 2.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. LG Electronics has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.13 trillion.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Morgan Stanley, Dolat Capital initiate coverage on LG Electronics

Global brokerage initiated coverage with an 'Overweight' rating on the household appliances maker's stock with a target of ₹1,864 per share, citing that it's the top-tier consumer durables franchise in India, according to reports. 
 
Analysts noted that LG stands out across many categories in a highly competitive consumer durables market and has "industry-leading margins and best-in-class capital efficiencies." It expects revenues and margins to be driven by its new capacity and sees greater contribution from exports and B2B business. 

Also Read

Market capital of ancillary firms shrink as automobile sector slowdown

Lumax Auto up 4% as Phillip Capital initiates with 'Buy,' eyes 36% upside

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree soars 54% from March low; stock hits 9-month high; here's why

Groww share price

Groww parent shares drop 10%, first pullback since debut; Q2 results soon

Tenneco Clean Air listing

Tenneco Clean Air stock lists at 27% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

KEC Intl slips 7% on Power Grid projects ban; should you buy, hold or sell?

 
Meanwhile, analysts at Dolat Capital on November 17 gave a new 'Accumulate' rating, adding that it's "India’s most trusted consumer durable brand." LG Electronics also offers a wide product portfolio and maintains market leadership in key categories such as washing machines, refrigerators, panel TVs and inverter air-conditioners, it said. 
 
The company is as well-positioned for growth, supported by its large distribution network, advanced manufacturing and product innovation capabilities, and strong parentage, the brokerage said.   ALSO READ | Titagarh Rail shares slip as analysts trim estimates after Q2 results

LG Electronics Q2 results 

LG Electronics India saw its net profit decline by 27.3 per cent due to margin pressures witnessed in Q2FY26. Its net sales in the quarter marginally rose 0.9 per cent to ₹6,170.4 crore in the July-September quarter.
 
The appliance major saw its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and taxes) drop 23.8 per cent to ₹627.3 crore in the quarter. The company said it witnessed margin pressures due to the combined impact of rising commodity prices and incremental investments in festive go-to-market initiatives to support the company’s distributors during tough market conditions.
 
“The H&A segment maintained its market leadership in Q2FY26, recording growth across key categories. While the GST revised rate announcement temporarily deferred consumer purchase, LGEIL’s strong brand equity and resilient distribution network helped strengthen its premium market share,” the company said in its results release.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 19, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's high; Nifty atop 25,950; IT shares up; HCLTech, Infy 4% each

HCLTech share price

HCLTech rises 4% as it expands Canada footprint with new Calgary office

Gabriel India share price

Gabriel India up 8% as exchanges issue 'no objection' to restructuring plan

market rally, bulls

Market forecast 2026: UBS, Franklin Templeton AMC, Emkay, others decode

Deepak Fertilisers share price

Deepak Fertilisers stock can rally 39% from here, says Emkay; stock up 3%

Topics : LG Electronics The Smart Investor Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon