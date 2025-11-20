Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India's listed REITs distribute ₹2,331 cr in Q2 as AUM rises to ₹2.35 trn

India's listed REITs distribute ₹2,331 cr in Q2 as AUM rises to ₹2.35 trn

India's five publicly listed REITs paid over ₹2,331 crore to 3.3 lakh unitholders in Q2 FY26, with distributions rising 19% year-on-year excluding KRT

reit

Excluding KRT, the four REITs distributed ₹1,645 crore in Q2 FY26, up by almost 19 per cent year-on-year

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The five publicly listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) in India have collectively distributed over ₹2,331 crore to over 3.3 lakh unitholders during the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26), according to the Indian REITs Association (IRA).
 
As of Q2 FY26, the total gross assets under management (AUM) of the Indian REIT market stood at approximately ₹2.35 trillion.
 
How much did India’s REITs distribute, and what do SEBI rules mandate?
 
As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India, REITs are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income. REIT distributions are returns which can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special-purpose vehicles, other income or a combination of these.
 
 
India’s five publicly listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Nexus Select Trust. The fifth REIT, KRT, was listed on August 18, 2025.

Also Read

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Reits and the promise of big money: India's story is just beginningpremium

real estate

Capital raised by Indian real estate highest in past 7 yrs: Equirus Capital

Westside store, Trent, Mumbai, customers, shopping, malls

Mall boom ahead? India's retail REITs may become ₹80,000 cr market by 2030

realty sector, real estate

Reits keep lights on for India's office leasing as market flickerspremium

Reits

Reits as equity: What this now means for your investment portfolio

 
Excluding KRT, the four REITs distributed ₹1,645 crore in Q2 FY26, up by almost 19 per cent year-on-year. REIT-wise, KRT distributed ₹690 crore in Q2 FY26, while its Bengaluru-based peer Embassy distributed ₹617 crore (up 11.57 per cent year-on-year).
 
Which REITs led the quarter’s distribution growth?
 
Mindspace and Brookfield distributed ₹355 crore (up 16.3 per cent year-on-year) and ₹336 crore (up 52.2 per cent year-on-year), respectively. Nexus, India’s only listed retail REIT, distributed ₹333 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year.
 
Alok Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said, “The performance of India’s listed REITs this quarter accentuates the remarkable strength, transparency and resilience that they bring to the country’s capital markets. The addition of the fifth REIT is proof of the growing maturity and confidence of investors and sponsors in this asset class. With a demonstrated track record of consistent distributions, expanding market capitalisation and a robust portfolio of high-quality assets, Indian REITs are not just an investment avenue — but a catalyst for democratising real estate investment and driving long-term value for a diverse range of stakeholders.”
 
How large is the sector’s portfolio and market capitalisation today?
 
Together, the five REITs manage a portfolio spanning 176 million square feet of grade A office and retail space across India. Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹26,700 crore to unitholders.
 
The combined market capitalisation of all five listed REITs crossed ₹1.6 trillion as of market close on November 14, 2025.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty en route to record close, 70 pts shy of fresh peak; Sensex jumps 500 pts

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

MTAR Technologies zooms 81% in 3 months; stock nears record high

HSBC initiates coverage on metal stocks

HSBC sees more upside in steel stocks in 2026; likes Hindalco, Tata Steel

Man Industries share price

Man Industries gains 6% on Aramco Asia MoU for Saudi manufacturing unit

Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries up 6% on foraying into premium whisky segment

Topics : REITs REIT India Brookfield REIT Brookfield india Brookfield Asset Management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon