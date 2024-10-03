Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down 200pts as Mid-East conflict ramps up; Asian markets mixed
Share Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India looked set for a gap down start on Thursday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 3, 2024: Markets in Indian looked poised for a gap down start on Thursday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures--that were trading more than 250 points behind Nifty futures' last close, at 25,706--as the conflict between Israel and Iran looked set for an escalation after Iran launched several missiles targeted at Tel Aviv.
The BSE Sensex closed down 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent, at 84,266.29, while the Nifty 50 declined 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent, at 25,796.90.
Among the broader indices, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100, each rose 0.79 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.
Nifty IT and Media indices outperformed the other sectoral indices, settling with gains of over 1 per cent each.
On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had closed on a flat note with a negative bias.
Auto, Metal, Pharma, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables, and select Healthcare stocks also managed to eke out some gains on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, gains in Asia were led by Japanese stocks, which were buoyed by the modest overnight uptick on Wall Street despite escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Nikkei 225 was up 2.21 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose by 2 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down marginally by 0.07 per cent, while, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.35 per cent.
In Asia, following a meeting with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that current economic conditions do not warrant another interest rate hike.
Investors in Asia are also anticipating a busy day of data releases. Australia’s Judo Bank Composite PMI for September fell to 49.6, down from 51.7 in August, indicating contraction. The services PMI also dipped to 50.5 from 52.5 in the previous month.
Additionally, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to release trade data for August, with economists predicting a surplus of 5.5 billion Australian dollars, down from AU$6.01 billion in July.
Other key data includes Japan’s PMI figures for September and Hong Kong’s August retail sales.
Markets in mainland China will remain closed until October 8 for a week-long holiday, and South Korea is also closed Thursday for National Foundation Day.
That apart, MSCI's global equities index was down slightly on Wednesday while the dollar rose and oil prices pared earlier gains, as investors digested US economic data and anxiously awaited Israel's response to Iran's missile attack the previous day.
Oil prices rose on worries that further escalation in the Middle East could threaten oil supplies from the world's top producing region, but gains were limited by a large build up in US crude inventories.
US President Joe Biden said he would not support any Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites and urged Israel to act "proportionally" in response to Iran's biggest ever direct attack on Israel. Iran, after firing ballistic missiles on Israel on Tuesday, said early Wednesday that its attack was finished barring further provocation.
The dollar hit a three-week high against the euro after the ADP national employment report showed US private payrolls increased more than expected in September ahead of Friday's highly anticipated jobs data.
Longer-dated US Treasury yields rose after the data pointed to a stable labour market while investors monitored Middle East hostilities.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.55 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 42,196.52, the S&P 500 gained 0.01 per cent, to close at 5,709.54, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 14.76 points, or 0.08 per cent, to end at 17,925.12.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.04 per cent, to 845.49. Earlier the STOXX Europe 600 index closed up 0.05 per cent at 521.14.
In energy markets, US crude settled up 0.39 per cent at $70.10 a barrel and Brent ended the session at $73.90 per barrel, up 0.46 per cent on the day.
In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 4 basis points to 3.783 per cent, from 3.743 per cent late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield rose 4.9 basis points to 4.1299 per cent.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 1.4 basis points to 3.6352 per cent, from 3.621 per cent late on Tuesday.
A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a positive 14.6 basis points.
In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.34 per cent to 101.60.
In precious metals, spot gold fell 0.14 per cent to $2,659.22 an ounce. US gold futures fell 1.02 per cent to $2,640.00 an ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
Lamotrigine is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Lamictal XR Extended-Release Tablets, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline LLC (GSK), the company said in an exchange filing.
Lamotrigine extended-release tablets are indicated for adjunctive therapy for primary generalised tonic-clonic seizures and partial-onset seizures with or without secondary generalisation in patients aged 13 years and older, it added.
It is also indicated for conversion to monotherapy in patients aged 13 years and older with partial-onset seizures who are receiving treatment with a single antiepileptic drug.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Alembic Pharmaceuticals today announced that it has received final approval from the US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We wish to inform that Signatureglobal Business Park Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, has launched a new project, “Daxin, Gurugram’s X Factor,” located at Sohna Toll Plaza, South of Gurugram, Sohna, Haryana."
Spread across an approximate area of 125.60 acres, with an overall development potential of 7.2 Mn sq. ft, the project is a part of well-planned mixed-use township encompassing premium residential units, commercial developments and Industrial Plots, the company added.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Signatureglobal today announced that its subsidiary, Signatureglobal Business Park has launced a new mixed use project located at Sohna Toll Plaza, in Gurugram, Haryana.
The company, in an exchange filing, said the Bonds will be issued by Biocon Biologics Global plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of BBL, and will be backed by a strong security package.
The Bonds are expected to be rated BB by both S&P and Fitch and will be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, it added.
The transaction is expected to settle on October 09, 2024 subject to customary closing conditions.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, today announced the successful pricing of Biocon Biologics’ debut $800 million (Rs 6.6 crore) senior secured Notes due 2029 at a coupon of 6.67 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a slew of measures to infuse life into the same-day (T+0) settlement cycle. However, market players are divided over their effectiveness given the lack of interest in the framework in the present form.
At its board meeting held on Monday, the market regulator decided to expand the list of eligible stocks under T+0 to top 500 stocks on the basis of market capitalisation in a phased manner. Furthermore, it directed qualified stock brokers (QSBs) to put in place the systems to enable seamless participation. READ MORE
In the first eight months of the year, Japanese investors snapped up a net ¥28 trillion ($192 billion) of the nation’s government bonds, the largest amount for the time frame in at least 14 years. They also cut purchases of foreign bonds by almost half to just ¥7.7 trillion and their buying of overseas equities was less than ¥1 trillion. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s investors are starting to lose their decades-long infatuation with overseas assets.
In the first eight months of the year, Japanese investors snapped up a net ¥28 trillion ($192 billion) of the nation’s government bonds, the largest amount for the time frame in at least 14 years. They also cut purchases of foreign bonds by almost half to just ¥7.7 trillion and their buying of overseas equities was less than ¥1 trillion. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin speculators banking on a seasonal October melt-up faced an early reality check as deepening tension in the Middle East spurred a bout of caution across global markets.
The digital asset fell 4.7 per cent on Tuesday, the most in nearly a month, after Iran fired about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in a sharp but brief escalation of hostilities between the two adversaries. The token pared some of the drop on Wednesday, changing hands at around $61,260 as of 7:43 a.m. in New York. READ MORE
The rise in F&O volumes came even as the markets clocked stable performance last month. The benchmark Nifty 50 index rose nearly 4 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended the month little changed in September. Going ahead, however, F&O volumes could fall off the cliff with a slew of regulatory headwinds. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to Rs 1.3 trillion.
The rise in F&O volumes came even as the markets clocked stable performance last month. The benchmark Nifty 50 index rose nearly 4 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended the month little changed in September. Going ahead, however, F&O volumes could fall off the cliff with a slew of regulatory headwinds. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors' wealth surged by a whopping Rs 110.57 trillion so far this year, driven by a remarkable rally in the stock market, where the benchmark indices shattered many records.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared Rs 110,57,617.4 crore to Rs 4,74,86,463.65 crore ($ 5.67 trillion) so far this year. The market valuation of all listed firms at the BSE hit an all-time high of Rs 477.93 trillion on September 27. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) six-step plan to curb retail participation in speculative index derivatives may lead to a substantial drop in volumes — potentially by 30-40 per cent.
These measures aim to reduce excessive speculation in the futures and options (F&O) segment, where daily turnover often exceeds Rs 500 trillion and retail investors end up on the losing side of the trade more often. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI plans to open 600 new branches this fiscal year to expand its reach in emerging residential areas, said its chairman and managing director CS Setty. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices have surged into uncharted territory, driven by Iran getting directly involved into the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon. This latest catalyst in geopolitical tension has fuelled a bullish sentiment, with gold now trading at all-time high levels.
Market analysts are now projecting one-year targets between $2,900 and $3,200 per ounce, up from the current $2,650. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Private Banks Index is approaching a critical juncture, with the level of 26,325 acting as a key pivot. A close below this level would indicate a negative breakout for the short term, triggering panic selling and ending the current bullish sentiment. This level should also serve as a stop-loss for traders holding short-term bullish positions. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coforge stock price has broken out from last three week’s narrow consolidation. The stock is placed near its all-time high and has been outperforming the IT sector. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rising tensions in the Middle East is likely to impact Indian stock markets today. Several reports indicate that the Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of eight soldiers, including a team commander, during ground operations in southern Lebanon. This escalation follows missile attacks from Iran targeting Tel Aviv, with Israel's military chief warning of an imminent response to Iran. READ MORE
Brent crude futures climbed 64 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $74.54 a barrel as of 5:36 AM, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 72 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $70.82 a barrel.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices ticked higher in early trade on Thursday as investors weighed the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the potential for disruption to crude flows, against an amply-supplied global market, according to Reuters.
Brent crude futures climbed 64 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $74.54 a barrel as of 5:36 AM, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 72 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $70.82 a barrel.
First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:50 AM IST