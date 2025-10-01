Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 31-yr-old Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas India's youngest billionaire

31-yr-old Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas India's youngest billionaire

Chennai's Aravind Srinivas Becomes India's Youngest Billionaire with ₹21,190 Cr AI Fortune

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and chief executive officer of Perplexity

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and chief executive officer of Perplexity | Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aravind Srinivas, the 31-year-old “Chennai boy” behind AI startup Perplexity, has stormed into the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the country’s youngest billionaire, debuting with a wealth of ₹21,190 crore. His rise reflects a major shift in India’s wealth-creation story — from traditional industries to deep-tech and artificial intelligence.

Srinivas, who built a foundational AI model competing globally with established players, embodies how innovation and speed are reshaping wealth trajectories in India. “The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 chronicles India’s shift from a services-centric past to a deep-tech, product-led powerhouse,” said the report, noting Srinivas’s success as a defining marker of this transformation.

 

He is joined on the youth-driven wealth map by Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aadit Palicha (23), who continue as the youngest entrants with fortunes of ₹4,480 crore and ₹5,380 crore, respectively.  Other rising names in the under-30 bracket include Rohan Gupta of SG Finserve (26; ₹1,140 crore), Shashvat Nakrani of BharatPe (27; ₹1,340 crore), and Trishneet Arora of TAC Security (30; ₹1,820 crore). At the same age as Srinivas, Ritesh Agarwal of Prism (OYO) also features prominently with ₹14,400 crore, showcasing the global scale of India’s new-age entrepreneurs.

From AI and cybersecurity to retail, solar energy, and hospitality-tech, the 2025 list underscores how India’s youngest billionaires are driving disruption across diverse sectors. Srinivas’s Perplexity debut, alongside the meteoric rise of Zepto’s founders, is a powerful reminder that India’s wealth creation is no longer just about scale — it is about speed, disruption, and global impact. 

Perplexity Founder Aravind Srinivas Debuts with ₹21,190 Cr, Becomes India’s Youngest Billionaire
 

More From This Section

Reliance AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani AGM

India records 358 billionaires, Ambani leads with ₹9.5 lakh cr wealth

NPS, Pension

Deadline to opt for UPS extended; govt employees get more time to decide

home loan

RBI policy: How Rs 50 lakh home loan borrowers can save up to Rs 15.4 lakh

helmet

Helmet violations top traffic offences, Delhi rider pays ₹61,000 in 5 fines

Sebi, AMCs, family office funds, markets, mutual funds, PMS, regulatory overlap, pooled funds, Sebi consultation paper, portfolio management services, Swarup Mohanty, Sonam Srivastava, Divam Sharma, Lighthouse Canton, Jefferies, HNI, investment regul

Risk-averse India: Only 1 in 10 invest in securities despite awareness

Topics : Billionaires wealth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon