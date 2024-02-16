Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty higher, holds at 22K; Entero Health to list

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start with gains on Friday amid strength in other global markets. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were 80 points higher at 22,093.

US producer price inflation will be eyed today globally. Back home, stock-specific action will guide sentiment.

Entero Healthcare Solutions will make its market debut. The issue price is Rs 1,258.

Tata Group is considering the spinoff of its battery business Agratas Energy as an independent unit, reported Bloomberg.

Global Cues

Retail sales in the US fell 0.8 per cent for January versus estimates of a 0.3 per cent decrease, raising bets that such weakening of consumer spending keeps hopes of sooner rate cuts high. The S&P 500 rose 0.58 per cent, the Dow 0.91 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.30 per cent overnight.

Asian markets were higher this morning. Nikkei, Hang Seng rose 1.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. ASX 200 and Kospi gained up to 0.6 per cent.