Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty higher, holds at 22K; Entero Health to list
Stock market live updates on February 16, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were 80 points higher at 22,093
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start with gains on Friday amid strength in other global markets. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were 80 points higher at 22,093.
US producer price inflation will be eyed today globally. Back home, stock-specific action will guide sentiment.
Entero Healthcare Solutions will make its market debut. The issue price is Rs 1,258.
Tata Group is considering the spinoff of its battery business Agratas Energy as an independent unit, reported Bloomberg.
Global Cues
Retail sales in the US fell 0.8 per cent for January versus estimates of a 0.3 per cent decrease, raising bets that such weakening of consumer spending keeps hopes of sooner rate cuts high. The S&P 500 rose 0.58 per cent, the Dow 0.91 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.30 per cent overnight.
Asian markets were higher this morning. Nikkei, Hang Seng rose 1.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. ASX 200 and Kospi gained up to 0.6 per cent.
8:59 AM
Is the rally in LIC stock nearing its end?
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation, which were once synonymous with worst market debutants, have had a dramatic turnaround. From lows of about Rs 550 a year ago, the shares are quoting above Rs 1,000-mark now. What has driven this rally, and will it sustain? Watch Video
8:56 AM
Ather hiring investment banks for IPO this year, eyes raising Rs 3,300 crore
Ather competes with players such as Ola Electric, Bajaj, Ampere, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company. It has been making efforts to achieve profitability as it prepares for the IPO. READ MORE
8:53 AM
Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21
Juniper Hotels, which runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, on Thursday fixed the price band of Rs 342-360 per share for its Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering (IPO). READ MORE
8:50 AM
Paytm Payments Bank curbs may have limited impact, shows data
Around 90 per cent of Paytm UPI app users have their accounts linked with other banks, according to data available with banking industry sources. The data, reviewed by Business Standard, further shows that while Paytm UPI app has approximately 90 million users, some 75 million of them have also installed other UPI apps. That leaves out only 15 million unique users of the Paytm UPI app. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Cash levels in smallcap mutual fund schemes swell as valuations turn lofty
The cash pile within smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes has grown over the past few months amid a relentless rally in stocks in this space. While fund managers usually don’t make cash calls, incessant inflows and valuation discomfort have forced their hand. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Fund flows: FIIs net sellers, DIIs net buyers on Thursday
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold stocks worth Rs 3,064 crore on Thursday, while the Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,277 crore.
8:41 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty near 22,100; suggests a near 100-pt gap-up on the Nifty 50
8:38 AM
Asian Market Update:: Strong gains seen across-the-board
Source: Yahoo Finance
8:35 AM
Stocks to Watch today: IndiGo, ONGC, Oil India, Paytm, NBCC, SpiceJet, UPL
Shares of Oil producers to be in focus as government hikes windfall tax; Entero Healthcare to list debut today. READ MORE
8:32 AM
Strong auto business likely to offset tractor slowdown for M&M stock
The December quarter (Q3FY24) results of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were better than expected. The revenue was up 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 25,300 crore and in line with consensus estimates. The operating profit margin at 12.8 per cent was ahead while operating profit grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y. The consolidated adjusted net profit at Rs 2,660 crore was also up 34 per cent Y-o-Y. READ MORE
8:29 AM
BSE at odds with NSE over 'high' clearing and settlement charges
Rising outgo towards clearing and settlement fees has led to an altercation between the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), with the latter striking down the former’s request to lower the charges. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Sebi considers mandatory registration of PMS distributors with APMI
Registration for distributors is not mandatory at present. However, they are required to have specific certification from the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM)., READ MORE
8:25 AM
Earnings downgrade a bitter pill for pharma major Divi's Labs stock
Earnings downgrades for pharma major Divi’s Laboratories continue after the company delivered yet another quarter of underwhelming performance. Given the sharp divergence in expectation and the company's operational performance, brokerages have revised their FY25 earnings per share by 6-13 per cent. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund launches fund on manufacturing theme
The tailwinds are emerging from several fronts - policy reforms like Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and Make in India, global supply chain diversification, investments and capacity utilisation. READ MORE
8:20 AM
US Federal Reserve releases scenarios for 2024 bank "stress tests"
Fed's annual 'stress tests' dictate how much capital banks need to be healthy and how much they can return to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. READ MORE
8:17 AM
F&O strategy: Bull spread on McDowell for the February series
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy McDowell 1150 CALL and simultaneously Sell 1200 PUT of the February expiry. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Nifty Energy to face stiff resistance at 40,000; Pharma seems range-bound
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Energy index is trading in overbought zone, hence some reversal can be anticipated. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil futures surge to near $83 per barrel
Source: Investing.com
8:09 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures rise to $2,016 per ounce
Source: Investing.com
8:07 AM
US retail sales decline sharply in Jan, weekly jobless claims fall
Retail sales dropped 0.8% last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Thursday, also likely weighed down by winter storms. READ MORE
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE stock market trading Dalal Street Q3 results Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Market news
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 7:37 AM IST