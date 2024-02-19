Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty up 50 pts; Bajaj Auto, Adani stocks on radar

Stock market live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a higher start on Monday, as per early trends. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 54 points higher at 22,152 levels.

The new week remains light on events or data to track with RBI and US FOMC's latest meeting minutes to be watched out on Thursday.



Paytm will be on radar as the company said said it has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank from Paytm Payments Bank to ensure continuity and seamless merchant settlements.



Asian markets this morning were mixed as China equities opened higher on resuming trade after a one-week holiday. CSI 300 rose 0.3 per cent, ASX 200 0.16 per cent and Kospi 0.9 per cent. Nikkei and Hang Seng fell 0.4-1 per cent.

On Friday in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.48 per cent, the Dow Jones slid 0.37 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.82 per cent as the producer price index rose 0.3 per cent in January, above expectations of a 0.1 per cent rise, cementing bets of delayed Fed rate cuts.