Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty up 50 pts; Bajaj Auto, Adani stocks on radar

Stock market live updates on February 19, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 54 points higher at 22,152 levels

Stock market live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a higher start on Monday, as per early trends. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 54 points higher at 22,152 levels. 

The new week remains light on events or data to track with RBI and US FOMC's latest meeting minutes to be watched out on Thursday. 

Paytm will be on radar as the company said said it has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank from Paytm Payments Bank to ensure continuity and seamless merchant settlements. 
 
Asian markets this morning were mixed as China equities opened higher on resuming trade after a one-week holiday. CSI 300 rose 0.3 per cent, ASX 200 0.16 per cent and Kospi 0.9 per cent. Nikkei and Hang Seng fell 0.4-1 per cent. 

On Friday in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.48 per cent, the Dow Jones slid 0.37 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.82 per cent as the producer price index rose 0.3 per cent in January, above expectations of a 0.1 per cent rise, cementing bets of delayed Fed rate cuts. 
8:56 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes near 21,150; hints at a positive start

8:51 AM

Paytm app may face a permanent loss of integrated mobile wallet feature

The Paytm application (app) could potentially face a permanent loss of its integrated mobile wallet feature, currently owned by Paytm Payments Bank (Paytm PB). With the recent crackdown on Paytm PB, sources say the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to grant a fresh wallet licence to Paytm, given its past track record. READ MORE

8:46 AM

Street signs: FTSE boost for HDFC Bank, arbitrage gains in Bajaj, and more

The country’s most valuable lender, HDFC Bank, could receive inflows of $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore) from passive funds tracking Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) indices. READ MORE

8:43 AM

Asian Market Update:: Shanghai, Kospi gain in mixed trade

Source: Yahoo Finance

8:40 AM

Reserving success: Hotel stocks thrive as demand checks in for long stay

Led by the luxury hospitality major EIH, listed hotel stocks have been major outperformers over the past year, and the trend has continued over the past month. Compared to the S&P BSE Sensex/National Stock Exchange Nifty, which has delivered flat performance over the past month, the average returns for the top four listed entities were 4 per cent. READ MORE

8:38 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Paytm, LIC, Bajaj Auto, Adani Group, HDFC Bank

Stocks to watch on Monday, February 19, 2024: Shares of Adani group are likely to be in focus as the group is said to be in advanced talks to raise up to $2.6 billion from sovereign funds. READ MORE

8:34 AM

PB Fintech subsidiary can now facilitate sale of reinsurance products

PB Fintech’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers (Policybazaar), has received the nod from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to upgrade its license from a direct insurance broker to a composite insurance broker. READ MORE

8:31 AM

Adani group in talks with sovereign funds to raise up to $2.6 billion

The Adani group is in advanced talks with top sovereign funds based in West Asia to raise up to $2.6 billion for its airport expansion and green hydrogen projects. READ MORE

8:28 AM

Nifty, Bank Nifty can fall up to 7%, warn charts; Key hurdles to watch out

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the trading strategy for Nifty and the Bank Nifty is 'sell on rise'. READ MORE

8:25 AM

Houthi attacks on Russian oil tankers complicate things for Indian refiners

The unexpected missile attack on a second India-bound ship carrying Russian crude, just three weeks after the first, has complicated matters for domestic refiners.  READ MORE

8:21 AM

ALERT:: US 10-year yield quotes near 4.3%

Source: Investing.com

8:18 AM

China's travel spending during Lunar NY holidays beats pre-Covid levels

Tourism revenues in China during the Lunar New Year holidays that ended on Saturday surged by 47.3% year-on-year and surpassed 2019 levels, thanks to a domestic travel boom amid a longer-than-usual break, official data showed on Sunday.  READ MORE

8:15 AM

PBOC leaves key policy rate unchanged under shadow of Federal Reserve

China's central bank left a key policy rate unchanged as expected on Sunday when rolling over maturing medium-term loans, with uncertainties around the timing of an easing by the Federal Reserve limiting Beijing's room to manoeuvre on monetary policy. READ MORE

8:13 AM

Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil trades near $83 per barrel

Source: Investing,com

8:11 AM

Commodity check:: Gold futures quote around $2,030 levels

Source: Investing.com

8:09 AM

US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq ended in red on Friday on steeper-than-expected rise in US Producer Price index

Source: Yahoo Finance

8:03 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
