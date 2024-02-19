Sugar output falls 2.48% to 22.36 mn tonnes till Feb 15 of FY24: ISMA

Sugar output reached 6,85,000 tonnes in Gujarat and 4,50,000 tonnes in Tamil Nadu so far this marketing year

The country's sugar production dipped 2.48 per cent to 22.36 million tonnes till February 15 of the ongoing 2023-24 marketing year, as per the industry body ISMA's latest data.

Sugar production stood at 22.93 million tonnes in the year-ago period. Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

In its second estimate, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has projected sugar output to decline by 10 per cent to 33.05 million tonnes in the current 2023-24 marketing year as against 36.62 million tonnes in the previous year.

According to ISMA, sugar production in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu remained lower till February 15 of the ongoing marketing year.

However, sugar output in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's second largest producer of the sweetener -- was higher at 6.77 million tonnes as against 6.12 million tonnes in the period under review.

The production in Maharasthra -- the country's largest producing state of sugar -- was down at 7.94 million tonnes till February of this marketing year, compared with 8.59 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Similarly, production in Karnataka -- the country's third largest producer -- was down at 4.32 million tonnes from 4.6 million tonnes in the said period.

Sugar output reached 6,85,000 tonnes in Gujarat and 4,50,000 tonnes in Tamil Nadu so far this marketing year.

Around 505 factories were operating till February 15 of the current marketing year as against 502 in the year-ago period. About 22 factories have closed their operations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, ISMA said.