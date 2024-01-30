Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints gap-up; ITC, NTPC, Bajaj twins in focus
Stock market Update on Tuesday, January 30: Indian benchmark indices likely to extend the pre-Budget rally on the back of positive global cues; ITC, NTPC and Bajaj Finance in focus.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on Tuesday, January 30, 2024: A pre-Budget rally seems to be underway, with benchmark indices soaring nearly 2 per cent in trades on Monday led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries.
The gains are likely to get extended this morning as global cues remain buoyant. At 08:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,960, suggesting another 100-odd point gap-up to trade on the Nifty 50.
Shares of ITC, NTPC and Bajaj Finance will be in focus as traders react to their latest quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Finserv, Dr.Reddy's, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahidra Finance, NDTV, PB Fintech, Strides Pharma, Star Health, VIP Industries and Voltas are few of the prominent companies scheduled to announce Q3 results on Tuesday.
Primary Market Update
BLS E Services Rs 311 crore IPO opens for subscription today. The offer period closes on February 01. Company to issue up to 2.30 crore fresh equity shares in the price band of Rs 129 - Rs 135 per share.
Global cues
In Asia this morning, Hang Seng slipped nearly 2 per cent amid Evergrande fall out. Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan were marginally up, while Shanghai Composite and Straits Times were down.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed at record highs a day ahead of the start of two-day US Federal Reserve Policy meeting. The S&P 500 jumped 0.8 per cent, while Dow Jones added 0.6 per cent. Nasdaq soared over 1 per cent.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note dipped 8.6 basis points to 4.074 per cent, after the Treasury department said it would need to borrow less than its previous estimates.
8:44 AM
Valuation to risks: What's in store for mutual fund investors in 2024?
With the market delivering strong returns in 2023 (close to 20 per cent by largecaps and around 45 per cent in midcaps and smallcaps), the scope for similar gains is limited in 2024, say fund managers. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Launch delays key risk to outlook for pharma company Cipla stock
The country’s second-largest pharma company by market capitalisation, Cipla posted a strong performance in the December quarter led by domestic operations. This, coupled with higher margins, led to an upward revision in earnings estimates by as much as 12 per cent. READ MORE
8:34 AM
FY25 likely to see 7% growth: Finance ministry ahead of Interim Budget
The Indian economy is expected to expand at around 7 per cent in FY25, the finance ministry’s review of the economy estimated on Monday. This, the government said, will mark the fourth consecutive post-pandemic year for the Indian economy to register growth at or over 7 per cent. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stocks to watch on Jan 30: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Epack, Vi, NTPC, Havells
Q3 earnings today: L&T, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, PB Fintech, Adani Total Gas, Cochin Shipyard, KEC International and KPIT Tech, among others. New listing: Epack Durable will make its market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 230. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Nifty Bank rangebound on charts in near-term: Check levels to watch out
A detailed analysis indicates a trading range between 46,050 on the upper side and 44,430 on the lower side, as per Ravi Nathani. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Fund flows ALERT:: DIIs aggressive buyers on day when benchmarks soared nearly 2%
Domestic Institutional Investors were net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,221 crore on Monday, while Foreign Institutional Investors net sold stocks to the tune of Rs 110 crore.
8:18 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes atop 21,950; hints at 100-pt gap-up
8:12 AM
Asian Market Update:: Hang Seng dips nearly 2% in mixed trade
Source: Yahoo Finance
8:08 AM
Prepping for IPOs, startups shore up ops and focus on profitability
Layoffs, corporate restructuring, governance and most importantly profitability: The 14 Indian startups that plan initial public offerings (IPOs) this year are pulling out all the stops to ensure successful market debuts. READ MORE
8:04 AM
RBI to conduct overnight VRR to infuse Rs 25,000 crore on Tuesday
In the preceding VRR auctions, the central bank received a significant response, with banks submitting bids ranging between 2.5 to 3.2 times the bidding amounts due to tight liquidity conditions. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Likely surge in prices due to Red Sea attacks, says finance ministry report
Prices may go up because of higher energy costs, caused by the rise in shipping charges, with commercial vessels taking a longer route to avoid the troubled Red Sea region, the finance ministry said on Monday. READ MORE
7:54 AM
ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield dips to 4.066%
Source: Investing.com
7:50 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil steady around $82/bbl
Source: Investing.com
7:47 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Gold futures consolidate around $2,050/ounce
Source: Investing.com
7:44 AM
US Market Update:: Dow Jones, S&P 500 end over 0.5% higher
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:42 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Gift Nifty Indian equity markets Q3 results Stocks in focus BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 7:45 AM IST