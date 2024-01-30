Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Foreign flows continue to chase India, Japan and US, small-cap funds see big surge

The last week saw an inflow of $549 million into India-dedicated funds, led by large-cap funds. Out of this inflow, $120 million was from US investors and $145 million from Japan investors.

Dollar, US Dollar

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global investors continue to pour money into India and small-cap flows have been expanding since the start of the calendar year 2024, according to data analysed by Elara Capital. 

The last week saw an inflow of $549 million into India-dedicated funds, led by large-cap funds. Out of this inflow, $120 million was from US investors and $145 million from Japan investors. 

small5
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are seeing the momentum of inflows sharply expanding into India dedicated Smallcap funds. There was a round of inflows in these funds in the Aug-September 2023 period. However, the recent momentum in small-cap stocks has led to another round of bigger inflow from Foreign investors. In the past five weeks, $212 million have come into India Smallcap funds," said Sunil Jain of Elara Capital. 

Among global sectors, IT flows remain the strongest. Global financial flows again recovered after two weeks of slowdown. Industrials also continue to witness inflows. Recovery in global bonds, largely high-yield bonds continue.

China has witnessed the largest inflow of funds by domestic investors in the last eight years. 

chinafundsls

"Largest inflows since 2015 of $12 billion seen in Chinese equities by domestic investors. Flows from domestic investors (Chinese investors) in China have remained positive throughout the correction which began in CY2022. However, the weekly pace of inflow was between $1.2-$1.5 billion, which expanded to 8-year high of $12 billion in the previous week. Foreigners have been exiting China since August 2023 and shifting a big portion of that liquidity into India. Inflow in China was across sectors but largely into Industrials, IT, Staples and Discretionary," said Jain. 



Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

HDFC Top 100 Fund: 27 years on, Rs 10,000 SIP grows to Rs 6.9 crore

Chart shows why it is better to start an SIP at the top of a market cycle

SIP or lumpsum? How should you invest if you are sitting on idle cash

SIP accounts AUM jumps 38% in 2023, share in mutual fund assets tops 19%

New IMPS fund transfer rules coming soon: Here is all you need to know

PM-Kisan 16th instalment: Complete eKYC to receive payment; know how here

Trim your tax bill by doing this: Gift money, pay rent to your parents

Centre allows woman employees to nominate son, daughter for family pension

Axis Vistara Infinite Credit Card will not offer free Gold Status after first year

Topics : foreign flows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon