Stock Market Highlights, Sept 11: Sensex sheds 398pts; Nifty ends near 24,900; Banking, Auto drag

Broader indices also settled lower, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index down 0.81 per cent.



Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank, Bank, Auto, Metal, and Realty indices ended in the red with losses of up to 1.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG defied the trend to eke out some gains, settling higher by 0.28 per cent, and maintaining its gain for the third consecutive session. The index hit a record high of 65,344.60 during intraday trade on Wednesday.

Similarly, on the BSE, 20 out of 30 listed stocks of Sensex ended in the red, dragged by Tata Motors, NTPC, and Adani Ports with a fall of up to 5.77 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever were among 10 stocks that ended with gains of up to 2.18 per cent.