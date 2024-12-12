Business Standard
Stock Market Today: Should you book profit in Nifty IT, Metal indices?

Stock Market Today: Should you book profit in Nifty IT, Metal indices?

Stock Market Today: The best trading strategy at this juncture is to book profits on the rise in Nifty IT index and wait for the index to retrace towards its support levels



Representative Picture

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty IT Index: Profit Booking Recommended as Resistance Approaches

The Nifty IT Index is demonstrating an upward trend in the near-term, with the next significant resistance level identified at 45,550, derived from pivot-level analysis (R4). This level is particularly critical as the index is nearing a new lifetime high, and no historical resistance levels are available to guide further movements. 
 
The sharp rally in recent sessions has pushed the technical indicators, including RSI, MACD, and Stochastic, into overbought zones, signaling the potential for profit booking at these elevated levels. This overbought condition suggests that the index might witness a temporary pause or a pullback in its upward trajectory. 
 
 
Support levels to watch for a potential pullback are situated at 44,380, 43,725, and 43,200. These levels present favorable entry points for traders and investors looking to re-enter or build positions in the index. The best trading strategy at this juncture is to book profits on the rise and wait for the index to retrace towards its support levels. 
 

Nifty Metal Index: Sell on Rise Strategy Amid Signs of Exhaustion

The Nifty Metal Index exhibited a sharp rally in recent sessions, but the formation of a Doji candle in the previous trading session indicates a potential loss of bullish momentum. This suggests that bulls may be retreating, and caution is warranted for traders holding long positions. 
 
Key levels to watch include the 9,425–9,380 range, which serves as a crucial support zone. A break below this range would likely trigger panic selling, as it represents the stop-loss level for most bullish positions. In such a scenario, the index could decline further, with support levels identified at 9,250, 9,125, and 9,025. 
 
Given these conditions, the best trading strategy for the near-term is to adopt a sell-on-rise approach. Traders are advised to book profits at current market prices (CMP) and avoid initiating fresh long positions until the correction phase concludes. Accumulation near the aforementioned support levels, once the correction stabilises, would provide a more favorable risk-reward setup for re-entering the market.
 
Technical indicators also align with this cautious stance, reflecting potential overbought conditions and a weakening bullish outlook. Monitoring price action closely, particularly around the 9,425–9,380 range, will be critical in determining the next directional move. 

SLBs

$319 billion ESG bond market tumbles; bankers, investors left in lurch

IPO

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP & other details

FPI

FPI participation in Indian equity-derivative markets rising: SMC Global

Indian markets

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends flat at 81,526; Nifty at 24,641; Banks dip, FMCG, Auto gain

reit

India's data centre market attracts $60 bn investment during 2019-24: CBRE

 
===================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.
 

Vedanta

Vedanta hits all time high, m-cap tops Rs 2 trn; up over 100% in a year

bajaj finance logo

Bajaj Finance Investor Day: Shares gain as mgt eyes becoming FINAI by FY29

Greaves Cotton stock hits record high, zooms 31% in 3 days; here's why

Greaves Cotton stock hits record high, zooms 31% in 3 days; here's why

spare car parts, automobiles

This Vijay Kedia portfolio stock surged 18% today; zoomed 105% in 4 months

share market

Dee Development Engineers surges 3% after securing order worth Rs 140 cr

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

