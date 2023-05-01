Stock markets: BSE, NSE to remain closed on account of Maharashtra Day

The Indian stock market will remain closed today on account of Maharashtra Day on Monday. There will be no trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) today for the entire session according to the official BSE website.There will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. The Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain shut to celebrate Maharashtra Day.However, the Commodity Derivatives segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment will resume trading from the evening session. Here the trading will be suspended only for the morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.Thus, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) will see action after 5 PM in the evening session.In the month of May, there is only one stock market holiday.The next stock market holiday will be on the occasion of Bakri Id celebration on June 28.There will be no stock market holiday in July this year. After Bakri Id, the next holiday will fall on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day. On September 19 the markets will remain closed to observe Ganesh Chathurti. In October the markets will be closed on two days-- Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra on October 24.In November, there will be two market holidays-- on Diwali (November 14) and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 27).In December the markets will be closed on December 25 for Christmas.On Friday, both NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex ended the session in green. Nifty 50 surged by 0.84 per cent to 18,065 and BSE Sensex skyrocketed 463 points and settled at 61,112.Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1, every year. Gujarat Day is also celebrated on the same day.On May 1, 1960, Maharashtra and Gujarat were carved out from the Bombay State. The state was divided on linguistic lines after huge protests after India gained independence.On Maharashtra Day, the people of the state celebrate Marathi heritage and pride.