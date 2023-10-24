close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Stocks rebound globally as US yield stabilises; Dow Jones, S&P gain

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield remained high on Tuesday, though it was short of the 5 per cent level

stocks

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global stocks advanced on Tuesday as positive corporate earnings spurred some investor risk appetite, although caution remained given the war in West Asia and looming make-or-break data for the outlook for US interest rates.

Oil fell further after a flurry of weak economic data sketched a bearish picture which could weigh on oil demand, eclipsing worries that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a wider conflict in the crude-exporting region.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield remained high on Tuesday, though it was short of the 5 per cent level. The yield was up 2.1 basis points to 4.859 per cent. It breached a 16-year high of 5 per cent on Monday but quickly tumbled.

The US dollar gained, while bitcoin, which on Monday staged its biggest one-day rally in a year with a gain of 10.2 per cent, was up another 4 per cent.

On Wall Street, upbeat forecasts from Verizon, Coca-Cola and others boosted optimism about corporate America's health in the face of slowing economy and higher inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.87 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.85 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added about 1 per cent.

The MSCI All-World index rose 0.6 per cent, marking its first daily rise since October 17, while an index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged above a one-year low.

Monthly surveys of business activity showed a decline in the euro zone and Britain in early October, ahead of a separate report due out later for the US. “The only real growth that is out there is in the United States,” TraderX strategist Michael Brown said, flagging the monthly US purchasing manager index survey due later. “The risks facing the euro zone were pretty significant already, before everything kicked off in West Asia, but now we are potentially looking at a second consecutive winter where the euro zone is having to grapple with an energy shock.”

The STOXX 600 added 0.6 per cent, as declines in banking shares such as Barclays were offset by gains in the likes of luxury group LVMH and Swiss computer parts maker Logitech.


Screenshot

Also Read

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

India's 10-year bond yield falls to 1-year-low ahead of Fed rate decision

Markets slide on high US yields, West Asia woes; Sensex falls 826 points

Great Eastern Shipping to Petronet LNG: 10 value bets for rich payoffs

AIF trustees seek more powers to fulfil their obligations amid Sebi probe

Stock market closed today: BSE, NSE to remain shut on account of Dussehra

Gold falls by Rs 300, silver down by Rs 200, trading at Rs 75,100/kg

Adani Total meets Hindenburg's predicted valuation with 85% plunge in stock


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Indian markets US yield curve Bond Yields

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon