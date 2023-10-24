close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Gold falls by Rs 300, silver down by Rs 200, trading at Rs 75,100/kg

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a decline of Rs 250, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,350.

Govt stares at high payouts as gold prices double over the last year

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 8:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold declined by Rs 300 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by Rs 200 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,100.

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a decline of Rs 250, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,350.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,450.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 61,600, Rs 61,450, and Rs 61,750, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,350.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,500, Rs 56,350, and Rs 56,600, respectively.

US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as benchmark US Treasury yields pulled back after crossing above 5 per cent in the last session, while investors awaited economic data due later in the week to gauge the outlook for US.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,973.69 per ounce by 0059 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 per cenr to $1,985.10.

Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent to $23.01 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $893.54 and palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,122.64.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,100.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,450 per 10g

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Adani Total meets Hindenburg's predicted valuation with 85% plunge in stock

IPO filings remain robust in October despite recent turbulence in equities

Nine state govts, one Union Territory raise Rs 189 billion at bond auction

Markets slide on high US yields, West Asia woes; Sensex falls 826 points

Investors' wealth plunges Rs 7.5 trn amid escalating global tensions

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : gold silver prices Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon