Gold falls by Rs 300, silver down by Rs 200, trading at Rs 75,100/kg

The price of 24-carat gold declined by Rs 300 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by Rs 200 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,100.

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a decline of Rs 250, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,350.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,450.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 61,600, Rs 61,450, and Rs 61,750, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,350.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,500, Rs 56,350, and Rs 56,600, respectively.

US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as benchmark US Treasury yields pulled back after crossing above 5 per cent in the last session, while investors awaited economic data due later in the week to gauge the outlook for US.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,973.69 per ounce by 0059 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 per cenr to $1,985.10.

Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent to $23.01 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $893.54 and palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,122.64.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,100.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)