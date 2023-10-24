Stock market closed today: BSE, NSE to remain shut on account of Dussehra

The Indian stock market will remain closed on October 24 on account of Dussehra. All segments, including equity, derivatives and SLB, will be closed for trading today. The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session but will open for trading in the evening session between 5 and 11:30 PM.

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2023, this is the second of the two stock market holidays in the month of October. Earlier, the Indian stock market was closed on October 2, 2023, on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Stock market holiday: For how many days is the share market closed in 2023?

In the ongoing calendar year, the stock market has a total of 15 holidays, two more than last year.

Stock market holiday: Complete list of remaining holidays in 2023

After October, the market will remain closed for trading on November 14 for Diwali and November 27 for Guru Nanak Jayanti. In December, it will be closed on the 25th for Christmas.

How did the stock market perform on Monday?

On Monday, the Indian stock market closed deep in the red. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 826 points to close at 64,572. The Nifty50 index, on the other hand, closed at 19,282, down 261 points. Both the indices fell by around 1.3 per cent each.

This came against the backdrop of the US Treasury yields hitting the 5 per cent mark, the highest since 2007, as tensions continued in West Asia.

Shares across sectors were under pressure as LTIMindtree, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, UPL, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, TCS, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Grasim, SBI Life, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, and L&T declined in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

The broad-based losses were led by PSU banks, metals, real estate, and IT stocks. Their respective indices, thus, fell 3.89 per cent, 3.3 per cent, 3.14 per cent, and 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).