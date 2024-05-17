Stocks to keep on your radar on May 17: IIFL Securities, Prince Pipes, KIMS

Stocks to watch on May 17: Indian equities may see a subdued start on Friday, mirroring global market trends.

Across Asia, trading sentiment dipped as retail sales data fell short of street expectations, with a modest 2.3 per cent increase in April compared to the previous year, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. In contrast, Chinese industrial production exceeded forecasts, climbing 6.7 per cent in April compared to a year ago. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At 7:48 AM, Korea’s Kospi and Japan's Nikkei were both in the red, down by 0.68 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng bucked the trend, advancing over 1 per cent.

On the other side of the globe, US markets concluded the session on a lower note, with the Nasdaq dipping 0.26 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones registering losses of 0.21 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.

Also, companies like Amber Enterprises, Astral, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Balkrishna Industries, Dhanuka Agritec, Delhivery, Global Health, Glaxosmithline Pharmaceutical, Godrej Industries, JSW Steel, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, NHPC, Phoenix Mills, Pfizer, Poly Medicure, Rail Vikas Nigam, Shipping Corp of India, Sobha, Sudarshan Chemical, Varroc Engineering, Vinati Organics, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Zydus Lifesciences will be on investors’ radar ahead of Q4 results today.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to track on May 17

IIFL Securities: IIFL Securities’ profit more than doubled to Rs 180 crore, as compared to Rs 86.3 crore year-on-year. The company’s revenue soared 68.2 per cent to Rs 575.5 crore from Rs 342.1 crore in the previous year. Additionally, Ebitda surged to Rs 226 crore compared to Rs 92 crore year-on-year, resulting in a solid margin of 39.3 per cent versus 26.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Prince Pipes: The piper manufacturer’s net profit plunged 42 per cent to Rs 54.6 crore compared to Rs 94.1 crore year-on-year. Additionally, revenue fell 3.2 per cent to Rs 740.1 crore from Rs 764.4 crore in the previous year. Moreover, Ebitda witnessed a drop of 37.8 per cent to Rs 92.2 crore compared to Rs 148.3 crore year-on-year, resulting in a margin of 12.5 per cent versus 19.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

eClerx Services: eClerx Services’ profit declined 1.5 per cent to Rs 130.5 crore compared to Rs 132.5 crore year-on-year. Despite this, revenue rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 766.5 crore from Rs 693.1 crore in the previous year. However, Ebitda saw a decrease of 5.6 per cent, falling to Rs 195.4 crore from Rs 206.9 crore year-on-year, resulting in a margin of 25.5 per cent versus 29.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS): Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) profit dropped 29.8 per cent to Rs 65.4 crore compared to Rs 93 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Despite this decline, revenue showed a positive growth trajectory, rising 10 per cent to Rs 633.8 crore from Rs 576 crore in the previous year. However, Ebitda experienced a slight decrease of 2.3 per cent to Rs 158.7 crore compared to Rs 162.5 crore year-on-year, resulting in a margin of 25 per cent versus 28.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Endurance Technologies: Endurance reported its fourth-quarter earnings on May 16. Its profit zoomed 54 per cent to Rs 210.1 crore, as compared to Rs 136.4 crore year-on-year. The company’s revenue rose 20.2 per cent to Rs 2,648.7 crore from Rs 2,234.3 crore in the previous year. Moreover, Ebitda surged 36.5 per cent to Rs 389.3 crore compared to Rs 285.3 crore year-on-year. Consequently, margin came in at 14.5 per cent versus 12.8 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: Its profit rose marginally to Rs 192.2 crore compared to Rs 191.6 crore year-on-year. However, revenue experienced a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent to Rs 1,495.7 crore from Rs 1,499.1 crore in the previous year. Ebitda fell 18.3 per cent to Rs 245.7 crore compared to Rs 300.6 crore year-on-year, resulting in a margin of 16.4 per cent versus 20 per cent in the corresponding period last year.