Taking steps to meet RBI's concern: IIFL Fin after ban on giving gold loans

“There are no governance or ethical issues at play. These are more of operational and procedural issues that will be addressed with all our efforts and sincerity. We are taking immediate and comprehensive steps to address all the concerns,” Nirmal Jain, managing director of the nonbanking financial company (NBFC), told analysts.

The RBI said IIFL Finance had not complied with norms for certifying purity and net weight of gold, had committed breaches in loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and its disbursement and collection in cash were higher than the statutory limit. The company had not adhered to the standard auction process and its processes lacked transparency in charges levied to customer accounts, said the RBI, adding the violations significantly and adversely hurt customer interest.

Jain said deviations in the purity and net weight of gold as the company’s auditors are conservative in fixing value compared to branches. “At the time of disbursement at the branch level, based on the branch assessment given to the customer, there has not been a single case of LTV breach.”

“Breach is because of net weight done by our audit team when it goes for auction which is adjusted for quality …based on that if you calculate the quality then probably you will find a breach,” he said, adding the company is making its systems stronger to minimise deviations.

About disbursement and collection, Jain said most NBFCs allowed cash up to Rs 200,000 while RBI, citing sections of the Income Tax Act, is of the view that cash cannot be more than Rs 20,000 crore.

“IT Act interpretation is not clear; people have different views… We are making sure we comply with this also as soon as we are allowed to do fresh disbursement,” he said.

IIFL Finance is among India’s top two NBFCs in the gold loan business. It has a gold loan portfolio of Rs 24,692 crore which was 32 per cent of its total loans of Rs 77,444 crore at the end of the third quarter of FY24.

RBI has instituted a special audit and the restrictions will be reviewed after completion of the audit. The company is allowed to service its existing gold loan portfolio through the usual collection and recovery processes.

“We believe this is a major negative setback for IIFL as gold loans constitute ~32% of its AUM mix and a large proportion of co-lending done by the company was in the gold loan segment,” said brokerage Motilal Oswal in a report.

“Since these are process-related lapses, the company can work with the regulator to rectify its observations in the gold loan portfolio,” said the report.

Jain said the company has adequate liquidity and it will continue to collect repayments. IIFL Finance which has 2,721 dedicated gold loan branches spread across 25 states/UT, and manned by around 15,000 own employees, will now be used to sell other products.

“Till the issue is resolved we will continue to collect money from repayments. We are adequately covered on liquidity and we do not see any challenges in the foreseeable future. We will also try to cross-sell other products from these branches,” Jain said.

IIFL Finance stocks tanked 20 per cent on Tuesday and were locked at Rs 478.50 per share.