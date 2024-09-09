Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Analysts expect turnaround for IT firms with growth recovery, higher margin

Analysts expect turnaround for IT firms with growth recovery, higher margin

While revenue growth for the companies represented in Nifty IT Index could be at an annual rate of 8.5 per cent over FY24-27

it sector training it industry
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In previews of Q2FY25 and beyond, industry analysts are expecting a turnaround for IT services. High teens earnings per share or EPS growth is expected for the next 2-3 financial years. The hopes are backed by deal wins of above $100 billion as at Q1FY25, up 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Margins seem to have stabilised. There are medium to long-term opportunities in digital transformation (DT), especially in Cloud, cybersecurity and GenAI. Positive sentiment from possible Fed cuts could accelerate demand.

While revenue growth for the companies represented in Nifty IT Index could be at an annual rate

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon