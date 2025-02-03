Business Standard

Stocks to Watch, Feb 3: Divis Labs, GR Infra, Aarti Ind, VST Tillers, HFCL

Stocks to watch on February 3, 2025: GR Infra saw a 7.8 per cent increase in net profit in Q3, which stood at Rs 261.7 crore. However, revenue fell by 20.6 per cent to Rs 1,694.5 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Stocks to watch on Monday, February 3, 2025: Indian bourses are poised for a gloomy start, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. The GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 23,371 level, 184 points lower than Nifty50 futures. 
 
On Saturday, the key benchmarks settled flat with the BSE Sensex closing at 77,505 while the Nifty50 settled at 23,482.15, rising 26 points or 0.11 per cent.  READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES
 
Meanwhile, for Monday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:
 
Stocks to Watch:
 
Earnings today: Aditya Birla Capital, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Barbeque-Nation, Divis Laboratories, Power Grid Corporation of India, NLC India, Castrol India, Gland Pharma, DOMS Industries, Dredging Corporation of India, Gateway Distriparks, General Insurance Corporation of India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, HFCL, Jyoti Structures, KEC International, KPR Mill, Paradeep Phosphates, Poly Medicure, Premier Energies, Shalby, Shankara Building Products, Stove Kraft, Tata Chemicals, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, and Welspun Enterprises are set to announce their quarterly earnings on February 3.
 

GR Infra: GR Infra saw a 7.8 per cent increase in net profit in Q3, which stood at Rs 261.7 crore. However, revenue fell by 20.6 per cent to Rs 1,694.5 crore, and Ebitda dropped by 27.1 per cent to Rs 370 crore. The Ebitda margin decreased to 21.8 per cent from 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Vinati Organics: The company reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 93.7 crore, up from Rs 76.9 crore Y-o-Y. Its Q3 revenue remained steady at Rs 448 crore, while Ebitda grew to Rs 142 crore from Rs 114 crore Y-o-Y. The Ebitda margin improved to 27.22 per cent, up from 25.59 per cent in the previous year.
 
Anant Raj: The company reported a 55 per cent increase in net profit in Q3, which reached Rs 110.3 crore. Revenue grew by 36.3 per cent to Rs 534.6 crore, and Ebitda increased by 47.1 per cent to Rs 133.1 crore. The Ebitda margin improved to 24.9 per cent from 23.1 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Aarti Industries: Aarti Industries saw a 63 per cent decline in net profit in Q3 at Rs 46 crore compared to last year. However, its revenue increased by 6.2 per cent to Rs 1,840 crore. Ebitda fell by 11.2 per cent to Rs 231 crore, and the Ebitda margin decreased to 12.6 per cent from 15 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Hero MotoCorp: Total sales for the company in January grew by 2.1 per cent to 4.42 lakh units. Domestic sales declined by 2 per cent to 4.12 lakh units, while exports surged by 140.8 per cent to 30,495 units.
 
Happiest Minds Technologies: The company has announced the acquisition of the Middle East business of Gavs Technologies Limited, which includes InnovazIT Technologies LLC in Dubai, Gavs Technologies LLC in Oman, and Gavs Technologies Saudi Arabia. The acquisition, valued at $1.7 million, is expected to be completed by March 15, 2025.
 
Eicher Motors: The company’s Royal Enfield sales grew by 20 per cent to 91,132 units in January. Exports saw a notable increase of 79 per cent, reaching 10,080 units compared to 5,631 units last year.
 
Coal India: The company’s production in January was 77.8 million tonnes, down 0.8 per cent Y-o-Y, but its year-to-date production stood at 621 million tonnes, achieving 74 per cent of the full-year target. The offtake rose by 2.2 per cent to 68.6 million tonnes in January.
 
Lupin: The US FDA completed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of Edaravone oral suspension at the company’s Somerset, New Jersey manufacturing facility. The inspection, which took place from January 28 to February 1, 2025, concluded with zero 483 observations.
 
VST Tillers Tractors: Total sales for VST Tillers fell by 17.6 per cent to 3,416 units in January. Power tillers sales dropped by 18.7 per cent to 3,105 units, while tractor sales decreased by 4.6 per cent to 311 units.
 

Topics : stocks to watch Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Divis Labs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

