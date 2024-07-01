Business Standard
Stocks to Watch, July 1: Airtel, Voda Idea, Bank of Baroda, Godrej Prop

Stocks to Watch on July 1: After Reliance Jio, telecom majors Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have announced new tariff plans

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch, Monday, July 1, 2024: Indian equity markets are eyeing a flat start on the bourses on Monday, after multiple record hitting sessions last week. At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 6 points at 24,127 levels.

Globally, Asian peers were listless in trade with Nikkei up 0.3 per cent, while Kospi, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite flat. ASX200, on the other hand, was down 0.3 per cent.
Here are the top stocks to watch today, Monday, July 1:

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: After Reliance Jio, telecom majors Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have announced new tariff plans.

While Airtel has announced up to 21 per cent hike in tariff plans effective July 3, Vodafone Idea has increased pre-paid and post-paid plans by up to 24 per cent effective July 4.

Godrej Properties: The real estate player has acquired land portions at two different locations.

First, it has acquired the leasehold rights to an 11-acre plot of land in Pune to develop a residential and commercial project, with likely revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,800 crore.

Second, Godrej Properties has also acquired nearly 7 acre of land in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned BoB has received a tax demand order of Rs 1,067.82 crore from the Faceless Assessment Unit, Income Tax Department, pertaining to Assessment Year (AY) 2017-18.

The public sector bank, however, will appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (appeals), National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) against the said order, it said in an exchange filing.

Orchid Pharma, Cipla: Orchid Pharma as partnered with Cipla to launch antibiotic Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, which is used for the treatment of complicated Urinary Tract Infections, Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia Indications.

GRP: The Board of Directors of the company has approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 i.e. three new fully paid-up equity shares for every one existing fully paid-up equity share.

Cochin Shipyard: Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a contract with Wilson ASA, Norway, for the design and construction of four 6,300 TDW Dry Cargo Vessels.

Besides, Cochin Shipyard has also been signed for four additional vessels of the same kind. The overall cost of the eight vessels is said to be Rs 1,100 crore and Cochin Shipyard plans to execute this order by September 2028.

UltraTech Cement: The Adani Group company has commissioned an additional 3.35 mtpa clinker along with 1.8 mtpa grinding capacity at its existing unit in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh. Its total cement capacity has now reached 154.86 mtpa.

Cental Bank of India: Central Bank of India has entered into a distributorship Agreement with Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. for distribution of their Mutual Fund Products to its customers on DIY model.

Davangere Sugar: The company aims to maximise Ethanol production during FY25. For this, Davangere Sugar Company Limited plans to produce Ethanol primarily from maize and other damaged grains until the crushing season begins in October 2024. To maximise Ethanol production, the company also aims to procure larger quantities of maize from various regions across the country.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

