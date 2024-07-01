Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Top stock picks for July 01 by Angel One; check key levels here

On the weekly chart, Mahindra Logistics stock prices have confirmed a bullish reversal pattern breakout known as the Cup and Handle

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE Scrip – Mahindra Logistics

View -   Bullish
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last Close – Rs 520

On the weekly chart, stock prices have confirmed a bullish reversal pattern breakout known as the Cup and Handle. This breakout occurred after a strong consolidation period of more than 18 months and is supported by a significant surge in volumes. Prices have also broken above the 200-week moving average, which previously acted as strong resistance. Although the indicators have now entered the overbought zone, this suggests inherent strength in the stock.

Hence, we recommend to BUY Mahindra Logistics around Rs 515 - Rs 520 | Stop loss: Rs 488 | Target: Rs 577


NSE Scrip – Patanjali

View -   Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1,590

In recent weeks, the stock prices have been forming a strong base around the 50 EMA on the weekly chart. This week, a surge from this support level has led to a symmetrical triangle breakout, supported by a significant increase in volume. Additionally, we are observing a fresh buy crossover in the RSI smoothed indicator with its moving average, further supporting our view. Based on this evidence, we expect strong outperformance by this stock.

Hence, we recommend to BUY Patanjali around Rs 1,580 - 1,590 | Stop loss: Rs 1,510 | Target: Rs 1,740

(Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Buy & sell ideas for July 01 from Anand Rathi: Nestle, SBI Life, ONGC

equity trading volumes, share market

Is it wise to book profits in Nifty50, MidCap Select? What analysts say

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

equity trading volumes, share market

Nifty IT looking for breakout, Auto to underperform; trading strategy here

Silver outlook, June 26: Bias bearish; MCX Sept contract support at Rs 88k

Silver outlook, June 26: Bias bearish; MCX Sept contract support at Rs 88k

Topics : Stock calls Stock Call Indian stock exchanges Indian stock market Indian equity markets S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index BSE benchmark index BSE NSE Nifty50 Mahindra Logistics Patanjali

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon