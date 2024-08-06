Stocks to watch on August 6: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, TVS Motor, ONGC

Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, August 6: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are set for a strong start, buoyed by a rebound in Asian markets.

At 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 197 points, trading at 24,299.5, indicating a robust gap-up opening.

Asian markets saw a dramatic recovery, with Japan's Nikkei surging 8.50 per cent after a 13 per cent drop on Monday . The Topix index climbed nearly 9.5 per cent, while Korea's Kospi gained up to 5 per cent. Australia's ASX200 inched up 0.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Japan, June household spending fell more than expected, down 1.4 per cent year-over-year in real terms, despite a 3.1 per cent increase in average monthly income per household. This unexpected decline may influence the Bank of Japan’s plans to raise interest rates, according to reports.

In the US, markets experienced a sharp decline, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average settling 2.6 per cent, the S&P 500 dropping 3 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 3.43 per cent.

Domestically, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 10,073.75 crore on August 5, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 9,155.55 crore.

Investors will also be monitoring quarterly earnings reports today and awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision, scheduled for August 8.



Considering these developments, here are few stocks to keep an eye on August 6:



Earnings Watch: Tata Power, Lupin, TVS, Shree Cement, Gujarat Gas, IIFL Finance, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Vedanta, VIP Industries, Linde India, PI Industries, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cummins India, EIH, Gland Pharma, Symphony, PB Fintech, Power Finance Corporation, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Blue Star, and Bosch.

New Listing: Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is set to list on the Mainboard today.



Bharti Airtel: Telecom giant Bharti Airtel reported a sharp 158 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit in the June quarter (Q1FY25). This comes amid greater focus on cost efficiencies, rising number of 4G and 5G users, and continued growth in the Wi-Fi category. Beating industry estimates, the telco’s net profit for Q1FY25 reached Rs 4,159 crore, up from Rs 1,612 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the profit more than doubled. It was Rs 2,071 crore in the previous quarter.

Triveni Turbine: Triveni Turbine reported a 31.9 per cent increase in profit to Rs 80.41 crore and a 23 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 463.3 crore.

Brigade Ent: Brigade Enterprises saw a whopping 268 per cent increase in profit to Rs 80.5 crore and a 64.8 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 1,077.7 crore.



RIL: Reliance Industries is set to hold its fourty-seventh Annual General Meeting on August 29.

Aster DM Healthcare: Aster DM Healthcare has announced the resignation of its CEO, Nitish Shetty.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals, however, experienced a major decline, with profit dropping 67.6 per cent to Rs 190 crore and revenue falling 10.2 per cent to Rs 3,789 crore.



Bharti Hexacom: Bharti Hexacom saw a 130 per cent increase in profit to Rs 511.2 crore, although earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and margin slightly decreased.



Deepak Nitrite: Deepak Nitrite reported a 35.1 per cent increase in profit to Rs 202.5 crore, with a 22.5 per cent rise in

revenue to Rs 2,166.8 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions: Adani Energy Solutions has raised Rs 8,373 crore through a QIP.



Biocon: Biocon received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the United States food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facility in Visakhapatnam.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Motherson Sumi Wiring India's profit jumped by 20.9 per cent to Rs 148.9 crore, with a 16.7 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 2,184.8 crore.



ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation saw a 9.4 per cent decline in profit to Rs 8,938.1 crore compared to the previous quarter, although revenue grew by 1.8 per cent to Rs 35,266.4 crore.



Lupin: Lupin has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Sri Lanka and is facing a significant GST recovery demand. It will also announced its Q1 results today.

V-Mart: V-Mart Retail turned a profit of Rs 12.14 crore, compared to a loss in the previous year, and revenue grew by 15.9 per cent to Rs 786 crore.

BLS Int’l: BLS International Services also reported strong results, with a 70.1 per cent increase in profit to Rs 120.8 crore and a 28.5 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 492.7 crore.

BEML: BEML's net loss narrowed to Rs 70.5 crore, with a 9.9 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 634.1 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Mahindra Lifespace Developers will be seeing a change in its Chief Marketing Officer, effective September 30.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure posted a 38.8 per cent rise in profit to Rs 48.5 crore and a 19.7 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 592.9 crore.