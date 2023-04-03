close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

Stocks to Watch: Oil related stocks like ONGC/Oil India/RIL/ refiners will be in focus as crude jumped 8 per cent following a surprise output cut by the OPEC+

Harshita Singh New Delhi
BSE, stock market, sensex

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Equity benchmark indices are likely to start the new week on a quiet note amid a sharp rise in oil prices. As indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was quoting at 17,457 levels, the Nifty index may open around 40 points higher. 
 
On Friday, the US equity benchmark indices zoomed up to 1.7 per cent. 

Asia-Pacific markets also gained this morning as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kospi indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.
Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today: 
ONGC/Oil India/RIL/ refiners: Crude oil prices jumped 8 per cent following a surprise output cut by the OPEC+. 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Maruti, ConCor, HFCL, Zomato, BoB, Gold related

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC, Oil, Tata Steel, KEC, Banks, Coal India

Stocks to Watch: RIL, ONGC, OMCs, DLF, SpiceJet, Zee, BoB, Apollo Hospitals

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Dabur, Nykaa, HCL Tech, Mahindra Life, Quess Corp

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, RIL

Traders can adopt buy-on-dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank: Ravi Nathani

Lock, stock, and over a barrel for firms with April lock-in expiry date

Street Signs: Covid trot to winning run, Avalon Tech's premium, and more

Growth, margins play whack-a-mole with consumer discretionary space

RBI decision, global cues to drive mkts in holiday-shortened week: Analysts


Auto stocks: Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 15 per cent rise in total sales at 5,19,342 units for March 2023 as compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year. 
Carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported its highest wholesales to date at 19,66,164 units, up 19 per cent over FY22. Its domestic sales rose 21 per cent to 17,06,831 units. Tata Motors’ total domestic wholesales increased by 3 per cent to 89,351 units in March. The company sold 86,718 units in March 2022.

G R Infra: The company has received a letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for construction of a 4‐lane access from Venkatpur village in Warangal District to Thallasenkesa. The project is worth Rs 847.87 crore. In addition, the company also received Letter of Award for a project worth Rs 1,248.37 crore for construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village in Bihar 
Hindustan Aeronautics: The defence company has registered the highest-ever revenue from operations for FY23 at Rs 26,500 crore, an increase of 8 per cent over FY22. The order book stood at around Rs 82,000 crore at the end of March 2023.

Udayshivakumar Infra: The road construction company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 35 per share.
HG Infra Engineering: The company has received a letter of award from NHAI for a project worth Rs 925.11 crore. 

Karnataka Bank: CASA rose 8.7 per cent YoY in Q4 to Rs 28,807 crore. Aggregate deposits came in at Rs 87,362.6 while gross advances rose 6.2 per cent to Rs 61,326.4 crore versus last year. 
Bharat Electronics: The PSU has achieved a turnover of about Rs 17,300 crore in FY23, up 15 per cent over the turnover in FY22. Its order book as on April 1, 2023 stood at Rs 60,500 crore including orders of around Rs 20,200 crore in FY23. 

ICICI Bank: The bank has entered into an agreement to buy 9.5 per cent stake in Propertypistol Realty for Rs 22.5 crore via equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares. 
 
PNC Infratech: Company has received orders worth Rs 3,264.43 crore. 

Rail Vikas Nigam: RVNL and TTIPL (Tracks & Towers Infratech) consortium received Letter of Award from NHAI for 'construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway project worth Rs 1,271.98 crore in Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode.
NCC: The company has received 5 new orders aggregating Rs 1919 Crore (excluding GST) in the month of March, 2023. 

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Ministry of Railways for a project worth Rs.284.65 crore.
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: The company has detected an IT security incident on its IT assets, and then has isolated its impacted IT assets. The core operations are unaffected and all the restaurants are fully operational, serving both dine-in and delivery.

Greenpanel Industries: The manufacturing operations of the MDF plant situated at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand have been suspended for a period of approximately 20 days with effect from April 1, 2023, owing to routine maintenance of the plant. 
EIH Associated Hotels: The company has acquired 40 acres of land on a lease from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for construction, development and operation of a five-star luxury hotel / resort in Visakhapatnam. The lease period for the land will be 94 years including 4 years of construction of the resort.

JSW Energy: The company has bagged a project for 300 MW Hydro PSP from PCKL.
Topics : stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | Stocks in focus | Tata Motors | ONGC | HAL | Maruti | JSW Energy | Karnataka Bank

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 34 pts; Brent jumps 5% on OPEC output cut

stock markets
1 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Traders can adopt buy-on-dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank: Ravi Nathani

Trading
3 min read

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,000

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read
Premium

Flows will chase relative growth outperformance in FY24: Rahul Arora

Rahul Arora, Nirmal Bang
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI decision, global cues to drive mkts in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Traders can adopt buy-on-dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank: Ravi Nathani

Trading
3 min read
Premium

Gold delivers positive returns eight years on the trot; at 16.1% in FY23

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon