Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy



On Friday, the US equity benchmark indices zoomed up to 1.7 per cent. Equity benchmark indices are likely to start the new week on a quiet note amid a sharp rise in oil prices. As indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was quoting at 17,457 levels, the Nifty index may open around 40 points higher.

Asia-Pacific markets also gained this morning as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kospi indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:

ONGC/Oil India/RIL/ refiners: Crude oil prices jumped 8 per cent following a surprise output cut by the OPEC+.

Auto stocks: Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 15 per cent rise in total sales at 5,19,342 units for March 2023 as compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year.

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported its highest wholesales to date at 19,66,164 units, up 19 per cent over FY22. Its domestic sales rose 21 per cent to 17,06,831 units. Tata Motors' total domestic wholesales increased by 3 per cent to 89,351 units in March. The company sold 86,718 units in March 2022. Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 15 per cent rise in total sales at 5,19,342 units for March 2023 as compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year.

G R Infra: The company has received a letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for construction of a 4‐lane access from Venkatpur village in Warangal District to Thallasenkesa. The project is worth Rs 847.87 crore. In addition, the company also received Letter of Award for a project worth Rs 1,248.37 crore for construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village in Bihar

Hindustan Aeronautics: The defence company has registered the highest-ever revenue from operations for FY23 at Rs 26,500 crore, an increase of 8 per cent over FY22. The order book stood at around Rs 82,000 crore at the end of March 2023.

Udayshivakumar Infra: The road construction company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 35 per share.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has received a letter of award from NHAI for a project worth Rs 925.11 crore.

Karnataka Bank: CASA rose 8.7 per cent YoY in Q4 to Rs 28,807 crore. Aggregate deposits came in at Rs 87,362.6 while gross advances rose 6.2 per cent to Rs 61,326.4 crore versus last year.

Bharat Electronics: The PSU has achieved a turnover of about Rs 17,300 crore in FY23, up 15 per cent over the turnover in FY22. Its order book as on April 1, 2023 stood at Rs 60,500 crore including orders of around Rs 20,200 crore in FY23.

ICICI Bank: The bank has entered into an agreement to buy 9.5 per cent stake in Propertypistol Realty for Rs 22.5 crore via equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares.

PNC Infratech: Company has received orders worth Rs 3,264.43 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: RVNL and TTIPL (Tracks & Towers Infratech) consortium received Letter of Award from NHAI for 'construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway project worth Rs 1,271.98 crore in Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

NCC: The company has received 5 new orders aggregating Rs 1919 Crore (excluding GST) in the month of March, 2023.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Ministry of Railways for a project worth Rs.284.65 crore.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: The company has detected an IT security incident on its IT assets, and then has isolated its impacted IT assets. The core operations are unaffected and all the restaurants are fully operational, serving both dine-in and delivery.

Greenpanel Industries: The manufacturing operations of the MDF plant situated at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand have been suspended for a period of approximately 20 days with effect from April 1, 2023, owing to routine maintenance of the plant.

EIH Associated Hotels: The company has acquired 40 acres of land on a lease from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for construction, development and operation of a five-star luxury hotel / resort in Visakhapatnam. The lease period for the land will be 94 years including 4 years of construction of the resort.

JSW Energy: The company has bagged a project for 300 MW Hydro PSP from PCKL.

