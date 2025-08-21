Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EM funds cut India exposure sharply in July, shift flows to China and Korea

Nomura data shows EM funds cut India exposure by 1,100 bps in July, with 71% now underweight; Hong Kong, China and South Korea benefit from regional rotation

mutual fund, SIP

Representative Image: India is rapidly losing favour with global emerging market (EM) investors.

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India is rapidly losing favour with global emerging market (EM) investors, with the latest fund flow data showing one of the steepest cutbacks in allocations to Indian equities in recent months.
 
According to an analysis by Nomura of 45 large EM funds, relative allocations to India fell by 1,100 basis points (bps) month-on-month in July, with as many as 41 funds reducing exposure. This makes India the largest underweight (UW) market in EM portfolios, with allocations standing at a negative 2.9 percentage points relative to the benchmark MSCI EM index.
 
China, Hong Kong and South Korea gain
 
In contrast, Hong Kong, China and South Korea have emerged as the key beneficiaries of this regional rebalancing. Allocations to Hong Kong, China and South Korea rose by 80 bps, 70 bps and 40 bps respectively, reflecting a decisive rotation in foreign portfolios.
 
 
In the Nomura sample set, 37 of the 45 funds increased their exposure to Hong Kong and China, while 29 did so in the case of South Korea.

India trades at valuation premium
 
The tilt is significant as it comes at a time when India continues to trade at a valuation premium to EM peers. By the end of July, 71 per cent of EM funds were underweight India, up from 60 per cent in June.
 
In comparison, the percentage of funds underweight Hong Kong and China dropped sharply from 71 per cent in June to 53 per cent in July, suggesting sentiment towards Chinese equities is turning less bearish. South Korea, meanwhile, has moved into overweight territory, with 60 per cent of EM funds now overweight versus a more balanced split previously.
 
Weak performance in July, rebound in August
 
The Nomura report said July proved a tough month for managers overall, with only seven out of 45 EM funds outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. However, early August trends suggest performance has improved, with 35 funds outperforming month-to-date.
 
The fund flow data also corroborates the latest Bank of America (BofA) Fund Manager Survey. Last week, the survey revealed that India had sunk to the bottom of investor preference lists after being at the top as recently as May.
 
Trump tariffs weigh on sentiment
 
The shift in sentiment is widely attributed to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, a penalty for India’s Russian oil imports. Investors fear the move will dent corporate earnings and further strain already high market valuations.  Losing Ground: Once a favourite, India is seen falling out of favour in the EM pack 
in % MSCI EM weight OW/UW*
China/HK 29.2 -1.8
S Korea 11 0.8
India 16.9 -2.9
Indonesia 1.1 0.9
Brazil 4.1 1.1
Mexico 1.9 1
Saudi 3.4 -1.1
South Africa 3.2 0.8
Source: Nomura report  Note: *For Nomura sample set: OW/UW stands for overweight/underweight; Data for July 2025

