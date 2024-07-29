ICICI Bank share price target: Stock should re-rate post Q1, say analysts

ICICI Bank share price target after Q1 2024 results: Driven by steady quarterly results in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), analysts expect ICICI Bank stock to re-rate in months ahead with up to 20 per cent returns likely over the next 12 months.



On Saturday, July 27, ICICI Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 11,059 crore in the June quarter of FY25, clocking a gain of 14.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). : Driven by steady quarterly results in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), analysts expect ICICI Bank stock to re-rate in months ahead with up to 20 per cent returns likely over the next 12 months.





ICICI Bank continues to deliver consistent performance even in seasonally weak quarters even as earnings volatility of its peers is rising. Given the increasing quarterly earnings volatility and high loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of most peer banks, we argue ICICI Bank's premium to peers should expand further and the stock should re-rate," said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,450 as ICICI Bank, it said, turned in strong earnings and outperformed on three key concerns plaguing its peers in Q1FY25: asset quality, LDR and net interest margin (NIM).

Meanwhile, its net interest income (NII) rose by 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,553 crore with NIM down 4 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) at 4.36 per cent in Q1FY25.

On the asset quality front, ICICI Bank reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio at 2.15 per cent in Q1FY25 as compared to 2.16 per cent in Q4FY24. It reported a steady net NPA ratio of 0.43 per cent.

While slippages increased 11 per cent Y-o-Y and 14 per cent Q-o-Q, these were slower than peers. The Q-o-Q uptick, too, was driven by seasonal slippage in Kisan Credit Card (KCC), but lower than Street estimates.

While core credit cost inched higher to 60bps, opex growth remained in check at 11 per cent Y-o-Y (vs 19 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24).





ICICI Bank increased its LDR in Q1FY25 to 86 per cent from 84 per cent in Q4 – but this remains among the lowest for large private banks. We lower FY25-26F earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 3 per cent but expect ICICI Bank to deliver sector-leading 2.2 per cent return on asset (RoA) and 17-18 per cent return on equity (RoE) over FY25-26," said those at Nomura.

The Japan-based brokerage reiterated its 'Buy' rating on ICICI Bank stock with an upwardly revised target price of Rs 1,420 (from Rs 1,335).

On the bourses, shares of ICICI Bank rose 2.4 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,237 per share. By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 9:35 AM.

ICICI Bank share hit a record high of Rs 1,257.6 per share on July 11, 2024 and trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20.78 times.

Unsecured loans in focus

In Q1FY25, ICICI Bank's total deposit surged 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y (flat Q-o-Q), with most of the growth coming from term deposits (up 19.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.1 per cent Q-o-Q).

On the asset side, loan growth came at 16 per cent Y-o-Y with retail segment rising 17 per cent, business banking 36 per cent, and rural loans 17 per cent on year. Corporate loans, meanwhile, grew at a slower pace of 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

Within loans, ICICI Bank, according to analysts, has grown its portfolio of unsecured loans at a faster pace with the share of these loans at around 13 per cent of total loans.

As several lenders raised concerns about the performance of this portfolio in Q1FY25 quarter, ICICI Bank's underwriting strength may be put to test, they added.

"Nonetheless, in a scenario where the bank's credit costs are lower-than-peers at the end of this period, we could see the bank building enough confidence to put the debate on pro-cyclicality of the franchise to rest," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

They, too, have retained their 'Buy' rating on ICICI Bank stock with a higher target price of Rs 1,400 (from Rs 1,300).

"Though the stock's valuation premium is high compared to peers, a business-as-usual performance amid low headwinds should enable the bank to deliver a strong performance," the brokerage said.