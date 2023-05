Stocks to Watch on Friday, May 19: SGX Nifty is suggesting a flat-to-positive start for Indian equities on Friday. At 7:50 AM, the index was up 19 points at 18,197 levels.

Elsewhere in Asia, Nikkei surged 0.85 per cent, Kospi and ASX 200 0.5 per cent each, while Hang Seng was down over 1 per cent. SGX Nifty is suggesting a flat-to-positive start for Indian equities on Friday. At 7:50 AM, the index was up 19 points at 18,197 levels.



Here is a list of stocks that will be on radar: Overnight, all three major US indices settled higher for a second straight day, with the NASDAQ gaining 1.51 per cent and hitting 52-week highs, while the S&P added 0.94 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.34 per cent.

Q4FY23 results today JSW Steel, NTPC, Punjab National Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Muthoot Finance, Bandhan Bank, Alkem Laboratories, Zomato, Delhivery, JK Lakshmi Cement, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Abbott India, Narayana Hrudayalaya, EPL, Route Mobile, VA Tech Wabag, Star Cement, Sun TV Network, Elgi Equipments, Cochin Shipyard, Vinati Organics, DB Corp, Saregama India, Rategain Travel Technologies, Arvind Smartspaces, Abans Holdings, Aditya Vision, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dilip Buildcon, DCX Systems, , Gati, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Copper, India Infrastructure Trust, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Max Ventures And Industries, Mayur Uniquoters, Minda Corporation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, NLC India, RPSG Ventures, Share India Securities, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts, Ultramarine & Pigments, Valiant Organics, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Welspun Enterprises, WPIL, and West Coast Paper Mills.

State Bank of India: State Bank of India's (SBI's) standalone profit in the January-March quarter of FY23, declared on Thursday, grew by 83.19 per cent to a record Rs 16,695 crore on the back of healthy net interest income (NII) and lower provisions. The previous best quarterly profit was Rs 14,205 crore in Q3FY23.

InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India's largest airline, IndiGo, reported its highest ever fourth-quarter profit — of Rs 919 crore — in January-March FY23. In the same period of FY22, the airline had posted a net loss of Rs 1,681 crore.

Nexus Select Trust REIT: Nexus Select Trust REIT Ltd will likely debut on the bourses on Friday. The initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 5.45 times.



Reliance Industries: Chinese fashion e-commerce platform Shein is expected to make a second entry into India and has tied up with Reliance Retail for this, according to a Business Standard report. The source said as part of the tie-up, Shein would source goods from India for its global operations.

Thomas Cook: The ticket-booking company, on Thursday, narrowed its net loss by over 85 per cent to Rs 7.01 crore during the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 48.50 crore incurred last year.





Pfizer: Drug firm Pfizer on Thursday said it is recalling in India all batches of three anti-bacterial injections manufactured for it by Astral SteriTech Pvt Ltd. The voluntary recall is likely to have an impact on the revenue and profitability of the company, it stated in an exchange filing. The selected products recorded a sale of Rs 139 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2023, Pfizer said.

Tata Elxsi: The company, on Thursday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 202 crore for the March quarter. This is 26.25 per cent rise from Rs 160 crore a year ago, the company statement said. The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 22.87 per cent to Rs 838 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 682 crore in the year-ago period.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company achieved its highest-ever consolidated Quarterly revenue (Rs 575.92 crore), Ebitda (Rs 168.13 crore), profit before tax (Rs 127.27 crore) and profit after tax (Rs 98.6 crore).



Container Corporation: Railway-owned Container Corporation of India (Concor) on Thursday announced net profit of Rs 1,169 crore and a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, with each share having a face value of Rs 5, for FY23.



United Spirits: Indian alcoholic beverage maker United Spirits Ltd, on Thursday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 204 crore for the March quarter, 7.36 per cent from Rs 190 crore posted a year ago. The company's consolidated revenue from operation fell 25.20 per cent to Rs 5,783 crore during the period under study.

HT Media: The company incurred a net loss of Rs 14.96 crore in Q4FY23, as compared to net profit of Rs 16.72 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's net revenue from operations in the January-March quarter came in at Rs 441.4 crore, registering a growth of 4.87 per cent YoY.

UNO Minda: The Board has considered to take enabling authorization from the shareholders for raising of funds through issue of securities up to Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches. That apart, the company informed the exchanges via a separate filing that the Board has also approved to make further investment up to 1.1 million euros in the equity shares of Global Mazinkert S.L, (overseas wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) in order to support Global Mazinkert through long term capital.

Nazara Technologies: Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of the company, signed definitive and binding agreements to raise Rs 232 crore from existing investors—Nazara, Krafton and JetSynthesys—and new ones.